Saudi Finance Minister, IMF Managing Director, And World Bank Group President On Syria

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Mohammed AlJadaan, finance minister of Saudi Arabia; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); and Ajay Banga, president of the World Bank Group (WBG) issued the following statement:

“On the sidelines of the 2025WBG/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, we co-hosted a high-level roundtable for Syria, bringing together the Syrian authorities, finance ministers and key stakeholders from multilateral and regional financial institutions, as well as economic and development partners.

“Building on earlier discussions –including at the Paris Conference on Syria (February 13), the Al Ula roundtable on February 16 (See Press Release) , and Brussels IX conference (March 17)- this event provided a platform for the Syrian authorities to present their ongoing efforts to stabilize and rebuild their country, reduce poverty, and achieve long-term economic development.

“There was broad recognition of the urgent challenges facing the Syrian economy and a collective commitment to support the authorities' efforts for recovery and development. Priority will be given to efforts to meet the critical needs of the Syrian people, institutional rebuilding, capacity development, policy reforms, and the development of a national economic recovery strategy. The IMF and WBG were called upon to play a key role in providing support in line with their mandates and reflecting shareholders' support, in close coordination with multilateral and bilateral partners.

“We welcome the efforts to help Syria reintegrate with the international community and unlock access to resources, to support the authorities' policy efforts, address early recovery and reconstruction needs, and promote private sector development and job creation. We also support the Syrian authorities' efforts to strengthen governance and increase transparency as they build effective institutions that deliver for the people of Syria.

“We extend our gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions and commitment to support efforts by the Syrian authorities to rebuild Syria and improve the lives of the Syrian people. We look forward to reconvening, by the annual meetings of the IMF and WBG in October 2025, to monitor the progress achieved and harmonize global efforts in advancing Syria's economic-recovery and prosperity.”

The post Saudi finance minister, IMF managing director, and World Bank Group president on Syria appeared first on Caribbean News Global .