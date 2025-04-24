Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
AMMAN -- The Syrian Foreign Ministry welcomes the UK decision to amend the sanctions regulations on Syria.
LONDON -- The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office announces amendments to the sanctions regulations on Syria.
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald J. Trump says he has own deadline for reaching a deal with Russia on ceasefire in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON -- The US State Dept. announces that the next round of nuclear talks with Iran will take place in Oman on Saturday.
ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan downgrades its diplomatic ties with India. (end) gb
