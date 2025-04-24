New Medicus Healthcare Solutions Report Explores The Surgeon Shortage

WINDHAM, N.H., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. surgeon shortage is accelerating, threatening healthcare access and hospital operations nationwide. Projections from the Association of American Medical Colleges indicate a shortfall of up to 19,900 surgical specialist physicians. Despite shortage projections, current data signals significant gaps in access to care, largely due to the uneven distribution of surgeons across the country. These regional disparities are expected to intensify as workforce shortages and geographic misalignment continue.

To better understand what's driving the growing supply and demand surgeon imbalance, leading interim healthcare staffing agency Medicus Healthcare Solutions has released a new report titled The Surgeon Shortage: A Deeper Look at Workforce Misalignment . This in-depth report delivers a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the surgical workforce, examines the factors fueling demand for surgeons and outlines actionable strategies that healthcare leaders can implement to mitigate the impact of ongoing surgeon shortages.

Key Findings Within the Report Include:



Rural disparities in surgical access

Supply & demand mismatch in surgical residency

Rising surgical demand over the next decade The cost of limited surgical access & more

Access the Full Report:

For a comprehensive look into the growing surgeon shortage and strategic solutions to address it, download the full report here: The Surgeon Shortage: A Deeper Look at Workforce Misalignment

About Medicus Healthcare Solutions

Medicus Healthcare Solutions has been connecting physicians and advanced practice providers to medical groups, practices, health systems, hospitals, and other facilities throughout the United States since 2004. Since then, Medicus has expanded its services to include the Medicus Transition Program, an all-in-one approach to interim staffing and workforce stabilization; MedicusOne, a hybrid of vendor management and managed service provider system; resource management services, and consulting services. Through its proprietary solutions and methodologies, including mSolve, Medicus has built a reputation for its unique and highly personalized approach to physician staffing. With over 300 employees, Medicus Healthcare Solutions is one of the fastest-growing companies in the healthcare staffing industry. To learn more, go to .

About the Medicus Transition Program

The Medicus Transition Program is a project-based staffing solution that simplifies interim provider staffing for hospitals, physician groups, and other medical facilities. Specializing in long-term coverage for specialties with multiple FTE gaps, the Transition Program promotes shared accountability in sourcing, scheduling, and cost control, providing healthcare leaders with the flexibility to fill their staffing gaps quickly and efficiently.

SOURCE Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED