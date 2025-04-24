Global Media Witnesses Chery Super Hybrid (CSH)'S Breakthrough As 'Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage' Endurance Challenge Completes First Stage
The "Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage" endurance challenge focused on vehicle range, with both models exceeding 1,400 kilometers - eliminating range anxiety. ARRIZO8 CSH recorded a fuel consumption of just 4.2L/100km in battery-depleted mode, while TIGGO9 CSH, equipped with a dedicated hybrid battery, achieved a fast charge (30%-80%) in only 20 minutes. Additionally, it features a 6.6kW V2L function, perfect for powering outdoor equipment during camping trips. Both models maintained 120 km/h throughout a 600-kilometer highspeed test, showcasing robust power performance. With nearly 20 ADAS features, APA, and a quiet cabin noise level of 60 dBA at 120 km/h, they deliver an intelligent, safe, and comfortable driving experience.
The event not only showcased the brand's technological capabilities but also embodied its philosophy of "technology equality." After the China stage, the challenge will commence its Malaysian part next. Moving forward, the event will include over 40 real-world tests across more than 20 countries and regions with the participation of more models from the CSH lineup, demonstrating the system's "all-scenario, worry-free" adaptability in diverse environments.
SOURCE Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.
