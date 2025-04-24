11023 Fruitland Drive #304

Former Home of Rock Legend Peter Frampton Returns to Market in Studio City

- David Friedman

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A piece of rock 'n' roll history is back on the market. Once owned by legendary musician Peter Frampton, this luxury condo at the sought-after Citron Modern Living complex in Studio City is now offered at $1,099,000. Represented by Rodeo Realty 's David Friedman , the residence offers a rare blend of celebrity provenance and elevated design in one of Los Angeles' most desirable locations.

Friedman, who previously represented the current owners in their original purchase of the home three years ago, is now leading the re-sale of the 1,651-square-foot unit. The three-bedroom, three-bath residence embodies clean, contemporary living with hillside views, a sleek open floor plan, and refined finishes throughout.

"This is a special property-not just because of its design and location, but because of its history,” said Friedman.“It's not every day you get to list a home that once belonged to one of rock music's most iconic figures.”

Located south of Ventura Boulevard, Citron Modern Living is within walking distance to Studio City's vibrant shopping and dining scene, while offering easy access to both the Valley and Downtown LA. The unit features a gourmet chef's kitchen, custom built-ins, a spacious primary suite with a walk-in closet, and a cozy fireplace-centered living room that opens to a private balcony. Residents enjoy amenities including a fitness center, business center, communal rooftop terrace, and secure tandem parking.

The unit is currently professionally staged. With a recent $50,000 price reduction, this condo presents a compelling opportunity for buyers seeking a sophisticated, centrally located retreat with an added dose of rock 'n' roll legacy.

For more information, contact David Friedman at Rodeo Realty.

Gianni Cardinale

Rodeo Realty Inc.

+1 310-471-2600

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.