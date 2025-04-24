TEAMSTERS TO BIGFOOT: END LOCKOUT AND RETURN TO BARGAINING

Union Condemns Despicable Tactics from Oregon's Worst Beverage Employer

EUGENE, Ore., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a joint statement from Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference, and Chris Muhs, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 324, regarding Bigfoot Beverages' illegal lockout of its workers. Bigfoot Beverages is refusing to allow Teamsters to return to work after they concluded an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike.

"Teamsters at Bigfoot Beverages have been exercising their rights on the picket line. This greedy, abusive company is violating the law. Employers cannot permanently replace workers who engage in an unfair labor practice strike.

"Bigfoot's executives have shown throughout this strike that they are cowards who are willing to sell out their workers and disrupt the lives of hardworking Oregon families.

"The Teamsters Union is proud to serve as the exclusive collective bargaining representative for Bigfoot workers and we will continue to support our members during this lockout. We will be filing more charges to contest this shameful lockout, and we will never stop our fight for a fair contract."

