Frontera Energy Provides Notice Of First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) (" Frontera " or the " Company ") announces that the Company will release its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after markets close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, René Burgos, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the senior management team. Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

RapidConnect URL: Participant Number (Toll Free North America): 1-888-510-2154 Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia): +57-601-489-8375 Participant Number (International): 1-437-900-0527 Conference ID: 02707 Webcast URL:

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 16, 2025.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number: 1-888-660-6345 International Dial-in Number: 1-289-819-1450 Encore ID: 02707

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 22 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

