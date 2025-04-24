Frontera Energy Provides Notice Of First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Conference Call
|
RapidConnect URL:
|
|
Participant Number (Toll Free North America):
|
1-888-510-2154
|
Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia):
|
+57-601-489-8375
|
Participant Number (International):
|
1-437-900-0527
|
Conference ID:
|
02707
|
Webcast URL:
|
A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 16, 2025.
|
Encore Toll free Dial-in Number:
|
1-888-660-6345
|
International Dial-in Number:
|
1-289-819-1450
|
Encore ID:
|
02707
About Frontera:
Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 22 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.
