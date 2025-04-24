403
Trump Has Own Deadline For Deal On Ukraine Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 24 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump affirmed that his administration put "a lot of pressure on Russia" to stop the war in Ukraine.
"Stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country (Ukraine) - (is) pretty big concession," he said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store at the White House on Thursday.
"This isn't my war. This is (former President Joe) Biden's war," Trump said.
He disputed a suggestion that his approach to peace talks has favored the Kremlin.
"I have no allegiance to anybody," he said, adding "I have allegiance to saving lives."
"We'll do the best we can working with Ukraine. But they've lost a lot of territory," he noted.
Despite expressing confidence that "we're going to get it done," Trump stressed that he has his "own deadline" for reaching a deal, though he did not specify it.
"We want it to be fast. We have a deadline. After that, we will have a very much different attitude," he went on.
Asked if he viewed NATO as "sacrosanct," the president mused that it was "an interesting question," suggesting that America is the key to the alliance but not, in his view, a main beneficiary.
"It's very important for Europe," Trump said, adding, "Without us, it wouldn't be nearly as powerful."
On his part, Store praised Trump for being a catalyst for peace talks, while hinting that he and Stoltenberg see things somewhat differently.
"It is a complex picture, but it needs political will and push," the Prime Minister said.
"And we have exchanged ideas on that. And I think the president and his team have been open to hear our perspective," he added. (end)
