202 Children Remain In Forced Evacuation Zone In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) There are still 158 families with 202 children in the settlements of Donetsk region where the forced evacuation of children is underway.

This was reported by Yuliia Ryzhakova, acting head of the Children's Service of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, at an online briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of today, 196 children from 158 families who are subject to forced evacuation with their parents or persons in loco parentis and other legal representatives remain in eight settlements,” Ryzhakova said.

She clarified that this is in the three communities where a new stage of forced evacuation was announced and specified that 11 children remain in the Lyman city community, four in the Kryvyi Rih rural community, and 181 in the Dobropil community, for a total of 196 children.

But there are two more communities - Komarska rural and Toretska urban - that were previously on the list for forced evacuation, and children were taken out of them, but then returned with their parents. Currently, there are six more children in these two communities: in Komarska rural community, one child remains in one family; in Toretska urban community, five children from four families remain, Ryzhakova added.

She said that over the past week, 11 children from eight families were forcibly evacuated from Donetsk region.

As reported, the forced evacuation of children with their families in Donetsk region began on April 7, 2023.

Photo credit: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Facebook