White House Discussing Lifting Energy Sanctions Against Russia Politico

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly discussing lifting sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and possibly other Russian assets in Europe as part of broader talks about ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

This was reported by Politic , citing five individuals familiar with the ongoing discussions, according to Ukrinform.

According to Politico's sources, Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy, has been the main proponent of lifting sanctions. He reportedly has instructed his team to compile a list of all energy sanctions the United States has imposed on Russia.

In a joint statement released by the White House, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Witkoff denied any talks about easing sanctions had taken place.

“This is false. Neither of us have had any conversations about lifting sanctions on Russia as part of a peace deal with Ukraine. This is just totally fictitious and irresponsible reporting from Politico, a fifth-rate publication. If they have an ounce of journalistic integrity they will fully retract this piece of fiction,” the statement reads.

One source told Politico that the idea of lifting energy sanctions had not received broad support within the White House, and that Rubio had actively worked to block it. Among others opposing the idea is Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who also heads the White House Energy Dominance Council, according to sources.

Another official noted that some in the U.S. government believe Witkoff may have been misled by Russia about the economic opportunities that re-establishing business ties with Russia could present for the U.S.

“There is an internal White House debate between the energy dominance people - Burgum, who wants markets for U.S. LNG - and Witkoff, who wants to be closer to Russia,” said one of the sources.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in early April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order extending for another year the sanctions initially imposed by Joe Biden in April 2021 over Russia's malign foreign activities, and expanded in March 2022 following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Photo: White House