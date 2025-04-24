MENAFN - PR Newswire)"The San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee (DCCC) calls on Airbnb to drop its lawsuit and for the Mayor to publicly oppose Airbnb and other corporations' lawsuits against the City's business taxes, and to advocate that such companies withdraw their claims in the interest of public good and fiscal stability." (4:39:30 )

"The resolution's very straightforward, it's simply to call on Airbnb to drop the lawsuits against the City," said District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan (4:11:20 ). "All elected officials should really be on the side of city government, asking corporate America like Airbnb, to drop the lawsuits against the City.

"Speaker Pelosi appreciates the value these companies add to the City, and with their success comes responsibility," said Nancy Pelosi in a statement delivered by her proxy in attendance (4:12:33 ). "Our budget is a statement of our values, it requires everyone's participation."

"What bothers me about this, is that when the market closed today, the market capitalization of Airbnb was 37.5 billion dollars. They didn't have to file this lawsuit," said District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey (4:13:36 ). "They chose to be adverse to the City and County of San Francisco."

BACKGROUND:

According to the City and County of San Francisco, lawsuits from businesses seeking tax relief could cost the City $415 million, more than half of the total projected deficit of $817.5 million. A report released by the San Francisco Labor Council titled "The Bill is Due: How Big Tech Tax Avoidance is Starving San Francisco's Budget ," reveals that a handful of major tech firms are responsible for the majority of the business tax lawsuits targeting the City. These then hold up significant funding for public services.

