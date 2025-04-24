Lyricalmar Set To Release Powerful New Ep MARCHIVES May 16

DC-Based Hip-Hop Artist to Take the Stage at World Pride 2025 with Music That Honors Queer Black Identity

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising hip-hop artist and poetic visionary LYRICALMAR will release his bold new EP titled " MARCHIVES" on May 16, 2025-just ahead of his scheduled performances at World Pride 2025, hosted for the first time in Washington, DC. "MARCHIVES" is a deeply personal, genre-blurring body of work that blends hip-hop, experimental sound, and emotional vulnerability into a musical time capsule. Through the lens of Black queer identity, love, loss, and radical self-expression, the DC native curates a sonic archive that is both timeless and fiercely current.

"This is more than an EP-it's my lived experience pressed into rhythm and rhyme," says LYRICALMAR . "MARCHIVES" is a love letter to the people and places that shaped me-and a declaration that my voice matters."

The 5-track project features standout singles like:

"Can't Tell Me Nothing" - A bold visual-first single featuring futuristic elements

"Materialistic" - A stripped-down, emotionally charged track about self-worth "Go Off Show Off" feat. CHAR FM and Kidd Kenn - A high-energy urban club anthem, celebrating individuality and self-expression. As a proud member of the House of Garçon, LYRICALMAR brings a spirit of Ballroom resilience and pride to the track.

As the city and global LGBTQ+ community prepare for a historic World Pride 2025, LYRICALMAR will be a featured performer at three major events:



May 23, 2025 - DC Black Pride Opening Reception at Capital Hilton (w/ TS Madison)

May 28, 2025 - District of Pride Showcase at the Lincoln Theatre (Presented by the Mayor's Office of LGBTQ Affairs) June 6, 2025 - World Pride Music Festival on the Unity Stage at RFK Festival Grounds, where he will perform his latest dance anthem "Superhuman", produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Audé. The festival is headlined by Jennifer Lopez, with featured artists Paris Hilton, Tinashé, and Troye Sivan.

LYRICALMAR's work has already been praised for its powerful fusion of hip-hop, poetic storytelling, and visual art. He's quickly emerging as one of the most relevant and inspiring queer voices in music today-bringing fresh perspective and emotional depth to the cultural conversation. With "MARCHIVES" , LYRICALMAR invites listeners to not only witness his journey, but to find pieces of their own story in the echoes.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or press access to upcoming performances, please contact:

Thomasina Perkins of Capitol Public Relations, contact information listed above.

Follow LYRICALMAR on all platforms: Instagram/TikTok/X: @LyricalMar | Website:

Media Contact:

Capitol Public Relations

Thomasina Perkins

***@capitolpublicrelations

2024860698

SOURCE Capitol Public Relations

