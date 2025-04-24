Next Hydrogen Reports Q4 2024 And Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (the“Company” or“Next Hydrogen”) (TSXV:NXH, OTC:NXHSF), a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers, is pleased to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“Next Hydrogen demonstrated best commercially available cell performance with best-in-class operating range, delivered its second-generation system to a customer site after an extended Factory Acceptance Test, secured a strategically important Green Ammonia project in partnership with GE and Casale, entered the aviation fuels vertical in partnership with Pratt & Whitney and secured funding support from Export Development Canada and existing investors,” said Raveel Afzaal, President & CEO.“With proven technology advantage and globally competitive gigawatt scale manufacturing capacity available through partnering with a leading hydrogen production system manufacturer, our objective is to drive a significant growth in our sales backlog in strategic verticals in 2025.”

2024 Financial Highlights



Cash balance was $3.5M as of December 31, 2024, compared to $10.9M as of December 31, 2023.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.4M compared to $1.0M in the same period of the prior year. Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $14.6M compared to $12.0M in the same period of the prior year.



Management is proud to highlight several recent milestones that demonstrate significant recent progress:



In April 2025, Next Hydrogen received a $5M working capital debt facility from the Export Development Canada (“EDC”), of which approximately $3M has been received in cash and the remaining $2M is expected later in the year. Next Hydrogen intends to use the funds where necessary to improve on its technology and for general corporate purposes.

Next Hydrogen has achieved over 40,000 hours of data on its test platform driving the significant improvement in cell performance achieved to date.

In March 2025, Next Hydrogen partnered with a leading hydrogen production system manufacturer with an existing gigawatt scale manufacturing facility to accelerate the scale-up and commercialization of its water electrolysis technology. This partnership provides Next Hydrogen with world-leading manufacturing capacity and competitively positions it to bid on large-scale projects globally starting in 2026. Next Hydrogen will continue to maintain control over intellectual property and electrolyzer design. The Company also aims to further expand its Canadian operations to ensure flexible supply chain and production that aligns with evolving clean energy policies, driving global green hydrogen adoption.

In March 2025, Next Hydrogen received ISO 9001-2015 and ISO 45001-2018 certifications for its 6610 Edwards Boulevard site in Mississauga, Canada. This demonstrates and certifies Next Hydrogen's standardized quality systems, health and safety management systems, supplier selection processes, and continuous improvement processes. These certifications show that the Company has an efficient operating system capable of scaling to support its expanding customer base.

In March 2025, the Company appointed Adarsh Mehta to the Company's board of directors (the“Board”). Ms. Mehta filled the vacancy on the Board resulting from the resignation of Mr. Matthew Fairlie, who resigned from the Board effective January 15, 2025. Ms. Mehta is VP of Business Development at Jenner Renewable Consulting, with 22 years of experience in renewable energy, leading technical reviews, due diligence, and development for over 2,500MW of wind and solar projects in the Americas. She served on the Canadian Wind Energy Association's Board from 2008 to 2015 and was Chairperson in 2011. Her extensive expertise in renewable energy and project development is crucial for the Company's growth. As of December 2024, the Company closed a private placement offering (the“Offering”) and received unsecured convertible debentures (each, a“Debenture”) consisting of about $2.7M principal amount of Debentures. Next Hydrogen intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to invest in its scale-up efforts and for general corporate purposes.



In November 2024, Next Hydrogen and Pratt & Whitney announced a collaboration to demonstrate the use of hydrogen in aircraft engines as an enabler for reducing CO2 emissions. This project is partially funded by Canada's Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology (“INSAT”) and will accelerate the Company's efforts towards high efficiency, low-cost electrolyzers which are needed for establishing hydrogen production infrastructure for aviation fuel.



In October 2024, the Company successfully completed a durability test of its second-generation water electrolyzer technology (“GEN2”) electrolysis cells used in the efficient production of green hydrogen. The GEN2 cells will be deployed in Next Hydrogen electrolyzers at customer sites for commercial operation. Next Hydrogen previously reported that it has achieved its energy efficiency targets cell performance of 1.90 V/cell at 1 A/cm2 and 70°C for its GEN2 water electrolyzer technology which exceeded the reported US Department of Energy (“DOE”) technical targets status for energy efficiency. The GEN2 performance achievement has positioned the Company to being the industry leader in electrolysis cell performance.



In October 2024, Next Hydrogen welcomed Premier Doug Ford, Associate Minister Sam Oosterhoff, Minister Stephen Lecce, MPP Deepak Anand and MPP Rudy Cuzzetto to their manufacturing facility. This along with the visit from our Deputy Prime Minister (see below) demonstrates the strong alignment between the Company's work and the national strategy for Canada to be a leader in green hydrogen production.

In September 2024, the Company successfully completed an extended Factory Acceptance Test for its GEN2 electrolysis cells. The Company plans to commission the system at an external reference site for market demonstration in 2025.

In August 2024, the Company was awarded a contract by the University of Minnesota (“UMN”) for its latest generation electrolysis technology to be installed at the UMN West Central Research and Outreach Center (“WCROC”). The WCROC project is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Project Agency (“ARPA-E”) as well as other partners including RTI International (“RTI”) and will include technologies from Casale SA, RTI, UMN, Nutrien and Shell to demonstrate the production of ammonia from renewable energy targeting emerging energy markets and existing agricultural markets. Next Hydrogen will be supplying its latest third-generation Alkaline Water Electrolyzers featuring further advancements in energy efficiency, current density and operating pressure.

In May 2024, the Company was granted a repayable contribution of $2M from Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. This non-interest-bearing contribution is intended to support the Company's growth initiatives aimed at commercialization and business development advancements. The Company continues to be in advanced discussions with FedDev Ontario to help support its activities for 2025 and beyond. In April 2024, Next Hydrogen welcomed former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, MP Kamal Khera and MP Peter Fonseca to their manufacturing facility to announce new investment tax credits which further supported the Canadian clean technology sector. Minister Freeland also stated publicly“Next Hydrogen in Mississauga is changing the game in renewable energy and clean hydrogen production!”

For a more detailed discussion of Next Hydrogen's fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results, please see the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's website at nexthydrogen.com or on SEDAR+ at

In addition, to better understand our achievements from 2024 and the outlook for 2025, please refer to the CEO letter included in the 2024 year-end MD&A.

