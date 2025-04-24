Country Music Group July Moon Set To Launch New Music Video 'Highway' Featuring Nascar's Ryan Ellis

July Moon

- Walter JonesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville's own country music group July Moon is now ready to announce the official premiere of their anticipated music video,“Highway,” featuring popular NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis. The official music video for the song is set to make its national premiere on April 25, 2025.The music video for "Highway" is directed by celebrated music video director Navarro Russell and brings to life the storyline of the original song, "Highway, a song that was co-written by Vanessa Olivarez, Chris Rafetto, and Cassidy Daniels,“Highway” is a heartfelt anthem that explores the challenges between chasing a dream along with discovering romance. Now, "Highway" is making its official music video premiere featuring July Moon with Ryan Ellis and the powerful theme of resilience, tenacity, and courage to take the journey to live a dream.“On behalf of Living Proof Recordz, we are elated about July Moon and their new music video 'Highway'. We believe in this video as being an exemplary project that represents the essence of making a great music video. We also want to thank Ryan Ellis and DGM Racing for their support in coming on board to making this video a stellar project," says Walter Jones, Executive VP of Living Proof Recordz, LLC.July Moon is a rising country music group that formed in 2021. The band consists of Piper Bateman, Page Mackenzie, and Braelyn Watt. As a solid country group, they are quickly becoming one of Nashville's rising all female country acts. As musical artists, July Moon finds inspiration from music legends like Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, and The Dixie Chicks. In their live shows, they combine harmony-rich vocals and relatable lyrics with the art of story creating a compelling show to engage.. Whether on stage or on screen, July Moon is ready to deliver powerful performances, emotion, and engaging harmonies that signify their signature sound. July Moon continues to make strides as a country group who is known for their powerful harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and dynamic live shows.Living Proof Recordz is a US record label dedicated to the process of transforming great artists into unforgettable, extraordinary artists. As an independent record label, the focus of the company is to support artists and their movement that have a positive impact on music fans and the world at large. The label consists of a solid roster of veteran music executives whose expertise leads their team to direct the careers of select artists.Ryan Ellis is one of NASCAR's most versatile and talented competitors, known for his diverse motorsports background and passion to drive on the track. Before making waves in NASCAR, Ellis built an impressive resume in road racing, capturing the 2009 Teen Mazda West Coast Championship and the 2011 NASA Super Unlimited National Championship. He continued his momentum with standout performances in the Volkswagen Jetta TDI Cup and earned Rookie of the Year honors in the Grand-Am Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge. Now driving full-time for DGM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series behind the wheel of the No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro, Ellis is known as a fierce competitor and a fan-favorite for his solid dedication to the sport along with his fans.The official music video for "Highway" is set to make its premiere on April 25th on multiple streaming outlets including Vevo, YouTube, Soundcloud Video, and Apple Music TV. "Highway" is distributed by Living Proof Recordz/Virgin Music Group.For more information, visit:Country Group, July MoonWebsite:Nascar Driver, Ryan EllisWebsite:Record Label Info:Living Proof RecordzWebsite:Media Contacts:For press inquiries for July Moon, contact:Belinda FosterE: ...For press inquires for Ryan Ellis, contact:Garrett MillerE: ...

