403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Launches Shenzhou-20 Manned Spaceship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 24 (KUNA) -- China has successfully launched Shenzhou-20 spaceship with three astronauts on board for a six-month mission at the orbiting space station.
The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
About 10 minutes after the launch, the spaceship separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit.
The astronauts are in good condition, and the launch of the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship is a complete success, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The spaceship will then perform a fast, automated rendezvous and docking with the Tiangong space station complex, and the Shenzhou-20 crew will conduct an in-orbit handover with the Shenzhou-19 crew.
The space station complex has entered the docking orbit, with good working conditions that meet the requirements for the rendezvous and docking with the spaceship and the entry of the astronauts, the CMSA said.
The Shenzhou-20 crew, consisting of mission commander Chen Dong, and astronauts Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, will undertake a range of tasks, including space science experiments, application tests, extravehicular activities, and cargo handling.
Their mission also involves installing protective devices against space debris, and deploying and retrieving extravehicular payloads and equipment, Xinhua added, noting that they will also participate in science education, public outreach, and other onboard experimental activities. (end)
slq
The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
About 10 minutes after the launch, the spaceship separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit.
The astronauts are in good condition, and the launch of the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship is a complete success, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The spaceship will then perform a fast, automated rendezvous and docking with the Tiangong space station complex, and the Shenzhou-20 crew will conduct an in-orbit handover with the Shenzhou-19 crew.
The space station complex has entered the docking orbit, with good working conditions that meet the requirements for the rendezvous and docking with the spaceship and the entry of the astronauts, the CMSA said.
The Shenzhou-20 crew, consisting of mission commander Chen Dong, and astronauts Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie, will undertake a range of tasks, including space science experiments, application tests, extravehicular activities, and cargo handling.
Their mission also involves installing protective devices against space debris, and deploying and retrieving extravehicular payloads and equipment, Xinhua added, noting that they will also participate in science education, public outreach, and other onboard experimental activities. (end)
slq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment