US, Iranian Negotiators To Reconvene In Oman Sat.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 24 (KUNA) -- Spokesperson the US Department of State Tammy K. Bruce said that the next round of nuclear talks with Iran will take place in Oman on Saturday and will be the first meeting of technical teams.
"And we can also tell you that the director of policy planning, Michael Anton, will in fact be heading the technical delegation and (US) Special Envoy (to the Middle East Steve) Witkoff also will be present," she told reporters on Thursday.
"Obviously, I will not and you know that I will not discuss the details of any proposals, real or non-existent discussions, negotiations of what one party said," Bruce added.
Earlier this month, two rounds of US-Iran talks were held in Oman and Italy, respectively. (end)
