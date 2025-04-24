Ultra High Net Worth Team Partners With Arkadios Capital, Establishing Boutique Firm KRM Investment Counsel

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by Jim Rapp, Justin Klestinski, CFA, June DiNardo and Alex Marmitt, WMCP, the firm brings together over 70 years of combined experience and serves just over 40 ultra-high-net-worth families. KRM Investment Counsel maintains offices in Chicago, Sarasota and Naples, and joins Arkadios from Wintrust Wealth Management, a division of Wintrust Bank.

"KRM exemplifies the caliber of institutional-quality firms we are proud to support," said Paul Pilcher of Arkadios Capital. "Their transition underscores the value of our platform for elite advisors seeking the freedom to tailor solutions and deepen relationships. We welcome Jim, Justin, Alex and their team, and we're excited to help them grow their business."

The move to Arkadios reflects KRM's decision to embrace independence and deliver greater flexibility, deeper personalization and a more aligned fiduciary model to clients. With access to Arkadios' platform of technology, investment solutions and compliance infrastructure, the firm is positioned to enhance its high-touch client experience while preserving its boutique culture.

"Our clients deserve a wealth management experience that puts them first - not one-size-fits-all portfolios or scalability targets," said Jim Rapp, Co-Founder of KRM Investment Counsel. "Arkadios offered us the independence, resources and support to deliver exactly that. It's a partner who shares our values and believes in long-term, relationship-driven success."

With roots in the JP Morgan Private Bank and a deep bench of institutional knowledge, KRM Investment Counsel delivers comprehensive wealth planning and investment management. At the same time, it emphasizes the agility, attentiveness and trust that come from operating as an independent, boutique firm.

Arkadios now has more than $13 billion in assets under advisement, with 250 advisors across 75 offices in the United States and Puerto Rico.

About Arkadios Capital

Arkadios Capital is a hybrid independent broker/dealer founded by a successful registered independent advisor for successful registered independent advisors. Specializing in supporting larger and growth-oriented wealth management firms, its mission is to help advisors create value for clients through innovation, nimbleness and comprehensive support. Learn more at arkadios .

SOURCE Arkadios Capital