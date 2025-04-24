Granite Credit Union Celebrates New Branch Grand Opening At Rancho Plaza On Día Del Niño

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West Valley branch celebrates with cash prizes, RSL tickets, and a fun day for all ages. Celebrating 90 Years of Service to the Community

SALT LAKE CITY, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Credit Union will host a grand opening of its Rancho Plaza branch at 2470 S. Redwood Rd., Ste 110, West Valley City, inside the Latino Mall on Wednesday, April 30 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The celebration coincides with Día del Niño (Day of the Child). It will feature the Latinos in Action from Kearns High School, food, games, and exciting giveaways-including a premium Real Salt Lake (RSL) package and Rancho Market gift cards.

The new Rancho Plaza location, opened earlier this year, marks Granite Credit Union's investment in the West Valley community. The upcoming grand opening celebration will bring families and community members together for an afternoon of fun, connection, and celebration.







A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

"We're so excited to celebrate this special location with our members and neighbors finally," said Kim Reyes, Rancho Plaza Branch Manager. "It's an honor to serve such a diverse and welcoming community. We've already felt so much support since opening, and we can't wait to connect with even more families and local businesses during this celebration."

Highlights of the event include:



A live remote broadcast with 97.9 FM throughout the event

Carnival activities hosted by Latinos in Action from Kearns High School (3:00–5:00 pm)

A Cash Cube Experience for guests who open an account or apply for a loan on-site

Food vouchers for authentic Mexican dishes from the on-site café

A Grand Prize RSL Giveaway – including four premium tickets with private table seating, a $25 team store gift card, and parking Two additional $50 Rancho Market gift cards

This celebration is part of a larger milestone year for Granite Credit Union, which is proudly commemorating its 90th anniversary of serving Utahns. The event embodies the credit union's long-standing commitment to helping members and communities thrive through accessible financial services and meaningful local partnerships.

To learn more, please visit Granite Credit Union .

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 35,000 members and has over $800 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to positively impacting the communities it serves through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there... so you can make life happen. Learn more at granite.org .



Media Contact:

...