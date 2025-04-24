CALL OF THE BLACKBIRD - An Intimate, Real-Life Tale Of Sisterhood & Reinvention - Premieres To Streaming May 13, 2025

Poster-Call of the Blackbird

Call of the Blackbird - Film Still 1.Happily Home

Call of the Blackbird - Film Still 2.Entertainment Ambitions

Call of the Blackbird - Film Still 3.Always Sisters, but with boyfriends

Call of the Blackbird - Film Still 4.Real Estate

Twin sisters come home to rediscover who they are, and reimagine what's possible.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call of the Blackbird, the intimate and inspiring real-life story of twin sisters Kat and Karissa Strain, makes its worldwide debut on major VOD platforms starting May 13, 2025. Distributed by indie leader Random Media in partnership with Sisters Strain Film Corp. , this heartfelt comedy-drama follows two thirtysomething women who, after burning out on their big-city dreams, move back home to live with their parents-rediscovering themselves, their roots, and the unexpected freedom of starting over.Set in the sisters' hometown of Chatham, Ontario, Call of the Blackbird is both a love letter to where they came from and a reimagining of what life can look like when expectations fall apart. As they trade city lights for small-town real estate and share a roof with their parents, Kat and Karissa confront the emotional weight of turning 30 unmarried, childless by choice, and fiercely carving a new path-together, yet separately.LOGLINE:When life doesn't go to plan, twin sisters come home to rediscover who they are-and reimagine what's possible.🎬 Watch the Trailer:YouTube:Vimeo:Behind the Camera: A Bold DIY DebutFilmed with a small budget and a two-person crew, Call of the Blackbird is a testament to indie filmmaking at its finest. The Strain sisters wrote, directed, produced, scored, and starred in the project-creating a film that is as raw and honest behind the scenes as it is on screen. Key creative roles were filled by women, further cementing this debut as a female-driven production from script to screen. With themes of female empowerment, body positivity, multigenerational living, and charting your own path, Call of the Blackbird is a quietly revolutionary story, an unfiltered look at self-worth, identity, and the myth of the perfect life by 30.Accompanying the film, the sisters have a host of other projects:🎵 Original Soundtrack: Written and performed by the sisters, the film's official soundtrack is available on Spotify and other digital platforms.📖 Poetry Book: This companion piece features lyrics, film stills, and original poems, some of which are featured in the film.🎙️ Their Own Podcast: The Sister(s) Strain - In addition to the film, the sisters host an entertaining and candid, feminist-leaning podcast exploring the female experience and modern sisterhood. ( )LONGER SYNOPSISKat and Karissa have spent the last 12 years in Toronto and Los Angeles chasing their dreams of being writers and filmmakers. When their 30th birthday hits, they make the tough decision to pack up their lives and head back to their small home town of Chatham, Ontario, in search of some stability. The dream is not completely lost, but requires some reimagining.They take advantage of the opportunity to start selling real estate with their father while they rebuild their lives and relationships with their family and rediscover exactly who they are and what they want out of life. All while navigating the challenges of living with their parents in adulthood!On top of that, Kat and Karissa find themselves emotionally tested by the realities of being unmarried, childless by choice, women taking the road less travelled and learning to use their voice, accept themselves, stand their ground and fearlessly“take up space”.Their paths, until now, have always looked as identical as them... but they find themselves at a pivotal crux... what if they don't actually want the same things anymore?FILM DETAILSGenre: Drama / ComedyRunning Time: 75 minutesLanguage: EnglishRating: Unrated/intended for audience of 16+ years oldDirectors/Writers/Producers: Kat & Karissa StrainProduction Company: Sisters Strain Film Corp.Distributor: Random MediaRelease Date: May 13, 2025Platforms: all majors including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play & Vimeo On DemandPrice: Varies by platform (rent/buy options available)🌐 Website: sistersstrain🎥 IMDb: tt31180404📸 Instagram: @sistersstrain📺 YouTube: The Sisters Strain Channel📁 Download Press Kit + ArtworkClick for Dropbox Press KitOr Paste in your Browser:ABOUT RANDOM MEDIARandom Media is a globally recognized content company that acquires and distributes independent films across theaters, digital platforms, cable, and television networks. Known for championing unique voices and nurturing long-term filmmaker relationships, Random Media's growing library includes acclaimed titles such as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.MEDIA CONTACTS – For interviews, screeners, and inquiries:Rick Rhoades - ...Jennifer Lang - ...High Road Media & Branding (for Random Media)© 2023 Sisters Strain Film Corp.

