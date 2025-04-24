First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Second Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
|FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|OPERATING DATA:
|March 31,
|March 31,
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total interest income
|$
|30,823
|$
|30,016
|$
|63,272
|$
|58,671
|Total interest expense
|14,832
|15,678
|31,819
|30,220
|Net interest income
|15,991
|14,338
|31,453
|28,451
|Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans
|(357
|)
|713
|(848
|)
|1,183
|Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments
|123
|(259
|)
|169
|(317
|)
|Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities
|(1
|)
|23
|(7
|)
|23
|Total provision (credit) for credit losses
|(235
|)
|477
|(686
|)
|889
|Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
|16,226
|13,861
|32,139
|27,562
|Total noninterest income
|3,560
|3,710
|9,663
|6,492
|Total noninterest expense
|13,698
|11,778
|28,641
|27,817
|Income before income taxes
|6,088
|5,793
|13,161
|6,237
|Income tax expense
|589
|866
|1,437
|390
|Net income
|$
|5,499
|$
|4,927
|$
|11,724
|$
|5,847
|Net income per share, basic
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.72
|$
|1.71
|$
|0.86
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|6,875,826
|6,832,130
|6,861,061
|6,828,017
|Net income per share, diluted
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.72
|$
|1.68
|$
|0.85
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|6,960,020
|6,859,611
|6,961,829
|6,849,928
|Performance ratios (annualized)
|Return on average assets
|0.93
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.50
|%
|Return on average equity
|12.24
|%
|11.96
|%
|13.15
|%
|7.38
|%
|Return on average common stockholders' equity
|12.34
|%
|11.96
|%
|13.15
|%
|7.38
|%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)
|2.93
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.84
|%
|2.68
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|70.06
|%
|65.26
|%
|69.66
|%
|79.61
|%
|QTD
|FYTD
|FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
|March 31,
|December 31,
|Increase
|September 30,
|Increase
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|(Decrease)
|2024
|(Decrease)
|Total assets
|$
|2,376,230
|$
|2,388,735
|$
|(12,505
|)
|$
|2,450,368
|$
|(74,138
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|28,683
|76,224
|(47,541
|)
|52,142
|(23,459
|)
|Investment securities
|244,084
|242,634
|1,450
|249,719
|(5,635
|)
|Loans held for sale
|61,239
|24,441
|36,798
|25,716
|35,523
|Gross loans
|1,900,660
|1,905,199
|(4,539
|)
|1,985,146
|(84,486
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|20,484
|20,685
|(201
|)
|21,294
|(810
|)
|Interest earning assets
|2,219,504
|2,234,258
|(14,754
|)
|2,277,512
|(58,008
|)
|Goodwill
|9,848
|9,848
|-
|9,848
|-
|Core deposit intangibles
|316
|357
|(41
|)
|398
|(82
|)
|Loan servicing rights
|2,744
|2,661
|83
|2,754
|(10
|)
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|185,252
|183,239
|2,013
|191,528
|(6,276
|)
|Interest-bearing deposits (customer)
|1,207,159
|1,212,527
|(5,368
|)
|1,180,196
|26,963
|Interest-bearing deposits (brokered)
|396,770
|437,008
|(40,238
|)
|509,157
|(112,387
|)
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|325,310
|295,000
|30,310
|301,640
|23,670
|Subordinated debt and other borrowings
|48,682
|48,642
|40
|48,603
|79
|Total liabilities
|2,197,041
|2,212,708
|(15,667
|)
|2,273,253
|(76,212
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(19,385
|)
|(17,789
|)
|(1,596
|)
|(11,195
|)
|(8,190
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|179,189
|176,027
|3,162
|177,115
|2,074
|Book value per share
|$
|25.90
|$
|25.48
|0.42
|$
|25.72
|0.18
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)
|24.43
|24.00
|0.43
|24.23
|0.20
|Non-performing assets:
|Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed
|$
|123
|$
|4,444
|$
|(4,321
|)
|$
|5,036
|$
|(4,913
|)
|Nonaccrual loans
|12,597
|12,124
|473
|11,906
|691
|Total nonaccrual loans
|$
|12,720
|$
|16,568
|$
|(3,848
|)
|$
|16,942
|$
|(4,222
|)
|Accruing loans past due 90 days
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total non-performing loans
|12,720
|16,568
|(3,848
|)
|16,942
|(4,222
|)
|Foreclosed real estate
|444
|444
|-
|444
|-
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|13,164
|$
|17,012
|$
|(3,848
|)
|$
|17,386
|$
|(4,222
|)
|Asset quality ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans
|1.08
|%
|1.09
|%
|(0.01
|%)
|1.07
|%
|0.01
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
|161.04
|%
|124.85
|%
|36.19
|%
|125.69
|%
|35.35
|%
|Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans
|0.67
|%
|0.87
|%
|(0.20
|%)
|0.85
|%
|(0.18
|%)
|Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
|0.55
|%
|0.71
|%
|(0.16
|%)
|0.71
|%
|(0.16
|%)
|(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):
|The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Net Income
|March 31,
|March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP)
|$
|5,313
|$
|3,561
|$
|9,367
|$
|4,481
|Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect
|-
|-
|1,869
|-
|Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect
|-
|-
|302
|-
|Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect
|-
|492
|-
|492
|Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect
|-
|583
|-
|583
|Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect
|186
|90
|186
|90
|Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect
|-
|117
|-
|117
|Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect
|-
|85
|-
|85
|Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)
|$
|5,499
|$
|4,927
|$
|11,724
|$
|5,847
|Net Income per Share, Diluted
|Net income per share attributable to the Company, diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.52
|$
|1.35
|$
|0.65
|Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect
|-
|-
|0.27
|-
|Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect
|-
|-
|0.03
|-
|Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect
|-
|0.07
|-
|0.07
|Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect
|-
|0.08
|-
|0.08
|Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect
|0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect
|-
|0.02
|-
|0.02
|Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect
|-
|0.02
|-
|0.02
|Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.72
|$
|1.68
|$
|0.85
|Core Bank Segment Net Income
|(In thousands)
|Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,883
|$
|3,637
|$
|9,081
|$
|7,685
|Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect
|-
|-
|1,869
|-
|Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect
|-
|-
|302
|-
|Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect
|-
|583
|-
|583
|Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect
|186
|90
|186
|90
|Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect
|-
|117
|-
|117
|Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect
|-
|85
|-
|85
|Net income attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP)
|$
|5,069
|$
|4,511
|$
|11,438
|$
|8,559
|Core Bank Segment Net Income per Share, Diluted
|Core Bank net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.53
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.12
|Plus: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect
|-
|-
|0.27
|-
|Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect
|-
|-
|0.03
|-
|Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale, net of tax effect
|-
|0.08
|-
|0.08
|Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect
|-
|0.01
|0.03
|0.01
|Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual, net of tax effect
|0.03
|0.02
|-
|0.02
|Plus: Distribution from equity investment, net of tax effect
|-
|0.02
|-
|0.02
|Core Bank net income per share, diluted (GAAP)
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.66
|$
|1.64
|$
|1.25
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|Efficiency Ratio
|March 31,
|March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|15,991
|$
|14,338
|$
|31,453
|$
|28,451
|Noninterest income (GAAP)
|3,560
|3,710
|9,663
|6,492
|Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|13,698
|11,778
|28,641
|27,817
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|70.06
|%
|65.26
|%
|69.66
|%
|79.61
|%
|Noninterest income (GAAP)
|$
|3,560
|$
|3,710
|$
|9,663
|$
|6,492
|Less: Gain on sale of loans, home equity lines of credit
|-
|-
|(2,492
|)
|-
|Less: Gain on sale of equity securities
|-
|-
|(403
|)
|-
|Less: Gain on sale of premises and equipment
|(248
|)
|(120
|)
|(248
|)
|(120
|)
|Less: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale
|-
|(530
|)
|-
|(530
|)
|Less: Distribution from equity investment
|-
|(113
|)
|-
|(113
|)
|Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)
|3,312
|2,947
|6,520
|5,729
|Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|$
|13,698
|$
|11,778
|$
|28,641
|$
|27,817
|Plus: Adjustment to MSR valuation allowance related to sale
|-
|247
|-
|247
|Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans
|-
|656
|-
|656
|Plus: Adjustment to previous data processing contract termination accrual
|-
|156
|-
|156
|Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
|$
|13,698
|$
|12,837
|$
|28,641
|$
|28,876
|Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP)
|70.96
|%
|74.27
|%
|75.42
|%
|84.48
|%
|QTD
|FYTD
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|March 31,
|December 31,
|Increase
|September 30,
|Increase
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|2025
|2024
|(Decrease)
|2024
|(Decrease)
|Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|179,189
|$
|176,027
|$
|3,162
|$
|177,115
|$
|2,074
|Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles
|(10,164
|)
|(10,205
|)
|41
|(10,246
|)
|82
|Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|169,025
|$
|165,822
|$
|3,203
|$
|166,869
|$
|2,156
|Outstanding common shares
|6,919,136
|6,909,173
|$
|9,963
|6,887,106
|$
|32,030
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|24.43
|$
|24.00
|$
|0.43
|$
|24.23
|$
|0.20
|Book value per share (GAAP)
|$
|25.90
|$
|25.48
|$
|0.42
|$
|25.72
|$
|0.18
|SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):
|As of
|Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|$
|28,683
|$
|76,224
|$
|52,142
|$
|42,423
|$
|62,969
|Total investment securities
|244,084
|242,634
|249,719
|238,785
|240,142
|Total loans held for sale
|61,239
|24,441
|25,716
|125,859
|19,108
|Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,880,176
|1,884,514
|1,963,852
|1,826,980
|1,882,458
|Loan servicing rights
|2,744
|2,661
|2,754
|2,860
|3,028
|Total assets
|2,376,230
|2,388,735
|2,450,368
|2,393,491
|2,364,983
|Customer deposits
|$
|1,392,411
|$
|1,395,766
|$
|1,371,724
|$
|1,312,997
|$
|1,239,271
|Brokered deposits
|396,770
|437,008
|509,157
|399,151
|548,175
|Total deposits
|1,789,181
|1,832,774
|1,880,881
|1,712,148
|1,787,446
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|325,310
|295,000
|301,640
|425,000
|315,000
|Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|$
|28,650
|$
|28,382
|$
|27,725
|$
|27,592
|$
|27,475
|Retained earnings - substantially restricted
|182,918
|178,526
|173,337
|170,688
|167,648
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(19,385
|)
|(17,789
|)
|(11,195
|)
|(17,415
|)
|(17,144
|)
|Unearned stock compensation
|(862
|)
|(973
|)
|(901
|)
|(999
|)
|(1,096
|)
|Less treasury stock, at cost
|(12,132
|)
|(12,119
|)
|(11,851
|)
|(11,866
|)
|(11,827
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|179,189
|176,027
|177,115
|168,000
|165,056
|Outstanding common shares
|6,919,136
|6,909,173
|6,887,106
|6,883,656
|6,883,160
|Three Months Ended
|Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Total interest income
|$
|30,823
|$
|32,449
|$
|32,223
|$
|31,094
|$
|30,016
|Total interest expense
|14,832
|16,987
|17,146
|16,560
|15,678
|Net interest income
|15,991
|15,462
|15,077
|14,534
|14,338
|Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans
|(357
|)
|(491
|)
|1,808
|501
|713
|Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments
|123
|46
|(262
|)
|158
|(259
|)
|Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities
|(1
|)
|(6
|)
|(86
|)
|84
|23
|Total provision (credit) for credit losses
|(235
|)
|(451
|)
|1,460
|743
|477
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|16,226
|15,913
|13,617
|13,791
|13,861
|Total noninterest income
|3,560
|6,103
|2,842
|3,196
|3,710
|Total noninterest expense
|13,698
|14,943
|12,642
|12,431
|11,778
|Income before income taxes
|6,088
|7,073
|3,817
|4,556
|5,793
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|589
|848
|145
|483
|866
|Net income
|5,499
|6,225
|3,672
|4,073
|4,927
|Net income per share, basic
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.72
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|6,875,826
|6,851,153
|6,832,626
|6,832,452
|6,832,130
|Net income per share, diluted
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.72
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|6,960,020
|6,969,223
|6,894,532
|6,842,336
|6,859,611
|SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
|Three Months Ended
|Noninterest Income Detail
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|$
|541
|$
|567
|$
|552
|$
|538
|$
|387
|ATM and interchange fees
|632
|665
|642
|593
|585
|Net unrealized gain on equity securities
|47
|78
|28
|419
|6
|Net gain on equity securities
|-
|403
|-
|-
|-
|Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration
|1,078
|711
|647
|581
|951
|Net gain on sales of loans, home equity lines of credit
|-
|2,492
|-
|-
|-
|Mortgage banking income
|104
|78
|6
|49
|53
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|380
|361
|363
|353
|333
|Gain on life insurance
|-
|108
|-
|-
|-
|Commission income
|255
|210
|294
|220
|220
|Real estate lease income
|122
|121
|122
|154
|115
|Net gain (loss) on premises and equipment
|-
|45
|(4
|)
|-
|120
|Other income
|401
|264
|192
|289
|940
|Total noninterest income
|$
|3,560
|$
|6,103
|$
|2,842
|$
|3,196
|$
|3,710
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Return on average assets
|0.93
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.92
|%
|Return on average equity
|12.24
|%
|14.07
|%
|8.52
|%
|9.86
|%
|13.06
|%
|Return on average common stockholders' equity
|12.34
|%
|14.07
|%
|8.52
|%
|9.86
|%
|13.06
|%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)
|2.93
|%
|2.75
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.67
|%
|2.66
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|70.06
|%
|69.29
|%
|70.55
|%
|70.11
|%
|65.26
|%
|As of or for the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans
|0.67
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.82
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.55
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.68
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.08
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.02
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
|161.04
|%
|124.85
|%
|125.69
|%
|118.12
|%
|124.01
|%
|Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans
|-0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
|Three Months Ended
|Segmented Statements of Income Information
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Core Banking Segment:
|Net interest income
|$
|14,259
|$
|13,756
|$
|14,083
|$
|13,590
|$
|13,469
|Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans
|(540
|)
|(745
|)
|1,339
|320
|909
|Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments
|35
|(75
|)
|78
|64
|(259
|)
|Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities
|(1
|)
|(7
|)
|(86
|)
|84
|23
|Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
|14,765
|14,583
|12,752
|13,122
|12,796
|Noninterest income
|2,242
|5,253
|2,042
|2,474
|2,537
|Noninterest expense
|11,486
|12,574
|10,400
|10,192
|10,093
|Income before income taxes
|5,521
|7,262
|4,394
|5,404
|5,240
|Income tax expense
|452
|893
|301
|689
|729
|Net income
|$
|5,069
|$
|6,369
|$
|4,093
|$
|4,715
|$
|4,511
|SBA Lending Segment (Q2):
|Net interest income
|$
|1,732
|$
|1,706
|$
|994
|$
|944
|$
|869
|Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans
|183
|255
|469
|181
|(196
|)
|Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments
|88
|121
|(340
|)
|94
|-
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|1,461
|1,330
|865
|669
|1,065
|Noninterest income
|1,318
|850
|800
|722
|1,173
|Noninterest expense
|2,212
|2,369
|2,242
|2,239
|1,685
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|567
|(189
|)
|(577
|)
|(848
|)
|553
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|137
|(45
|)
|(156
|)
|(206
|)
|137
|Net income (loss)
|$
|430
|$
|(144
|)
|$
|(421
|)
|$
|(642
|)
|$
|416
|SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
|Three Months Ended
|Segmented Statements of Income Information
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(In thousands, except percentage data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment
|Net income per share, basic - Core Banking
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.66
|Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)
|0.06
|(0.02
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(0.09
|)
|0.06
|Total net income (loss) per share, basic
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.72
|Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment
|Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.66
|Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)
|0.06
|(0.02
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(0.09
|)
|0.06
|Total net income (loss) per share, diluted
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.72
|Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (3)
|Core Banking
|0.90
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.80
|%
|SBA Lending
|1.58
|%
|(0.55
|%)
|(1.71
|%)
|(2.91
|%)
|1.81
|%
|Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (3)
|Core Banking
|69.61
|%
|66.15
|%
|64.50
|%
|63.45
|%
|63.06
|%
|SBA Lending
|72.52
|%
|92.68
|%
|124.97
|%
|134.39
|%
|82.52
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Core Banking Segment:
|Compensation
|$
|6,637
|$
|7,245
|$
|5,400
|$
|5,587
|$
|5,656
|Occupancy
|1,648
|1,577
|1,554
|1,573
|1,615
|Advertising
|429
|338
|399
|253
|205
|Other
|2,772
|3,414
|3,047
|2,779
|2,617
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|11,486
|$
|12,574
|$
|10,400
|$
|10,192
|$
|10,093
|SBA Lending Segment (Q2):
|Compensation
|$
|1,892
|$
|1,931
|$
|1,854
|$
|1,893
|$
|1,933
|Occupancy
|50
|59
|55
|51
|58
|Advertising
|10
|14
|17
|12
|7
|Other
|260
|365
|316
|283
|(313
|)
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|2,212
|$
|2,369
|$
|2,242
|$
|2,239
|$
|1,685
|SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
|Three Months Ended
|SBA Lending (Q2) Data
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(In thousands, except percentage data)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA
|$
|15,716
|$
|10,785
|$
|10,880
|$
|7,515
|$
|15,144
|Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA
|$
|1,508
|$
|1,141
|$
|1,029
|$
|811
|$
|1,443
|Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA
|9.60
|%
|10.58
|%
|9.46
|%
|10.79
|%
|9.53
|%
|Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (2)
|$
|1,078
|$
|711
|$
|647
|$
|581
|$
|951
|Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA
|6.86
|%
|6.59
|%
|5.95
|%
|7.73
|%
|6.28
|%
|(2) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.
|SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
|Three Months Ended
|Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Interest-earning assets
|Average balances:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|$
|11,851
|$
|21,102
|$
|16,841
|$
|26,100
|$
|24,587
|Loans
|1,946,338
|2,010,082
|1,988,997
|1,943,716
|1,914,609
|Investment securities - taxable
|102,744
|101,960
|99,834
|101,350
|102,699
|Investment securities - nontaxable
|161,579
|160,929
|158,917
|157,991
|157,960
|FRB and FHLB stock
|24,986
|24,986
|24,986
|24,986
|24,986
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|2,247,498
|$
|2,319,059
|$
|2,289,575
|$
|2,254,143
|$
|2,224,841
|Interest income (tax equivalent basis):
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|$
|168
|$
|210
|$
|209
|$
|324
|$
|261
|Loans
|27,998
|29,617
|29,450
|28,155
|27,133
|Investment securities - taxable
|921
|914
|910
|918
|923
|Investment securities - nontaxable
|1,719
|1,715
|1,685
|1,665
|1,662
|FRB and FHLB stock
|511
|493
|471
|519
|499
|Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)
|$
|31,317
|$
|32,949
|$
|32,725
|$
|31,581
|$
|30,478
|Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|5.67
|%
|3.98
|%
|4.96
|%
|4.97
|%
|4.25
|%
|Loans
|5.75
|%
|5.89
|%
|5.92
|%
|5.79
|%
|5.67
|%
|Investment securities - taxable
|3.59
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.59
|%
|Investment securities - nontaxable
|4.26
|%
|4.26
|%
|4.24
|%
|4.22
|%
|4.21
|%
|FRB and FHLB stock
|8.18
|%
|7.89
|%
|7.54
|%
|8.31
|%
|7.99
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.57
|%
|5.68
|%
|5.72
|%
|5.60
|%
|5.48
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,653,058
|$
|1,671,156
|$
|1,563,258
|$
|1,572,871
|$
|1,549,012
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|266,975
|315,583
|378,956
|351,227
|333,275
|Subordinated debt and other borrowings
|48,656
|48,616
|48,576
|48,537
|48,497
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|1,968,689
|$
|2,035,355
|$
|1,990,790
|$
|1,972,635
|$
|1,930,784
|Interest expense:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|12,069
|$
|13,606
|$
|12,825
|$
|12,740
|$
|12,546
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|2,001
|2,617
|3,521
|3,021
|2,298
|Subordinated debt and other borrowings
|762
|764
|800
|799
|833
|Total interest expense
|$
|14,832
|$
|16,987
|$
|17,146
|$
|16,560
|$
|15,677
|Weighted average cost (annualized):
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2.92
|%
|3.26
|%
|3.28
|%
|3.24
|%
|3.24
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|3.00
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.44
|%
|2.76
|%
|Subordinated debt and other borrowings
|6.26
|%
|6.29
|%
|6.59
|%
|6.58
|%
|6.87
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3.01
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.25
|%
|Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)
|$
|16,485
|$
|15,962
|$
|15,579
|$
|15,021
|$
|14,801
|Less: taxable equivalent adjustment
|(494
|)
|(500
|)
|(502
|)
|(487
|)
|(463
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|15,991
|$
|15,462
|$
|15,077
|$
|14,534
|$
|14,338
|Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)
|2.56
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.27
|%
|2.24
|%
|2.23
|%
|Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)
|2.93
|%
|2.75
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.67
|%
|2.66
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment