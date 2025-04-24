Actblue Issues Statement In Response To President Trump's Memorandum

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trump Administration's and GOP's targeting of ActBlue is part of their brazen attack on democracy in America. Today's escalation by the White House is blatantly unlawful and needs to be seen for what it is: Donald Trump's latest front in his campaign to stamp out all political, electoral and ideological opposition. This Administration continues to weaponize the instruments of federal power in an unprecedented assault on our democracy. ActBlue will immediately pursue all legal avenues to protect and defend itself. It is time for the entire Democratic party and all Americans who embrace the value of civic participation to unite and create a blue wall against the despotism of this White House and their accomplices in Congress. ActBlue will continue its mission and work undeterred and uninterrupted, providing a safe, secure fundraising platform for the millions of grassroots donors who rely on us.

SOURCE ActBlue

