FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE NAMES CARA MACKIE JOHN AND ELEANOR MILLER CHAIR IN COMMUNICATIONS

LAKELAND, Fla., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College is excited to announce Dr. Cara Mackie as being named the John and Eleanor Miller Chair in Communications.

This honor is made possible by the generosity of Dr. John R. Miller II and Dr. Eleanor Honeyman Miller, loyal friends and generous benefactors of the College for over 17 years.

Dr. Tracey Tedder, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs and Professor of Education, shared, "Dr. Mackie's extraordinary contributions exemplify the highest standards of academic excellence and innovation that we value at Florida Southern College. Through her outstanding achievements in the field of Communication, she has made a positive, consequential, and meaningful impact on our students. Her dedication to student success reflects the transformative education we strive to provide at the College."

Dr. Mackie joined the FSC faculty in 2008 and has over 20 years of teaching experience. Her teaching goals include creating an environment that elicits engaged learning and providing a safe space for students to interact, learn, and grow. She builds strong relationships with her students and believes that teaching is not just subject-oriented, but should include the mentoring of students. She is an affiliate faculty member of the Women and Gender Studies Minor and the College Honors Program. Dr. Mackie's research focuses on how loss and trauma shape one's identity, in turn affecting interpersonal relationships and networks. She has presented her work at numerous state, regional, national, and international conferences and has been published in several academic journals.

"I am truly honored to have been selected as the recipient of the John and Eleanor Miller Chair in Communications," said Dr. Mackie. "This recognition is not only a significant personal achievement but also a reflection of the support from mentors, students, and amazing colleagues."

After retiring to Winter Haven in 1978, Dr. John R. Miller II and Dr. Eleanor Honeyman Miller discovered the ideal venue for enjoying the performing arts, Florida Southern College's Festival of Fine Arts. Each season brought them closer to the College and deepened their appreciation for the educational mission of Florida Southern College. Dr. John R. Miller II and Dr. Eleanor Honeyman Miller provided the funding for the John and Eleanor Miller Chair in Communications, as well as the Miller Residence Hall, the Miller Planetarium and the Honeyman Pavilion.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #9 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #20 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2024 Best 389 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2024-2025 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years, now ranking #5. Connect with Florida Southern College.

