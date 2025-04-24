Calian Announces Appointment To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a trusted provider of mission-critical solutions for defence, space and healthcare, today announced the appointment of Eric Demirian to its Board of Directors.

Since 2003, Demirian has served as President of Parklea Capital Inc., a boutique financial and strategy advisory firm, and of Demicap Inc., a private investment firm. He was previously Executive Vice President at Group Telecom Inc. (2000–2003) and a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (1983–2000), where he led the Information and Communications Practice. Demirian holds a Bachelor of Business Management from Toronto Metropolitan University and is a CPA, CGA and CA.

Demirian has been Chair of the Board of Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX: DSG, NASDAQ: DSGX) since 2014, having joined the board in 2011 and previously chaired its Audit Committee. He currently serves on Descartes' Audit and Corporate Governance Committees. He is also a director of IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) and has held board and audit committee roles at a number of public and private companies, including Enghouse Systems Ltd. (TSX: ENGH), from 2004 through 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome Eric to our Board. His extensive financial expertise and experience on public company boards bring a depth of knowledge that will be invaluable to Calian. Eric's proven ability to navigate complex financial landscapes, lead through mergers and acquisitions, and oversee organizations across diverse industries positions him as a strategic asset. His track record of guiding companies through growth and transformation speaks for itself. We are confident that he will be a highly effective and influential board member, with a keen understanding of both operational detail and long-term strategic vision,” said George Weber, Chair of the Board, Calian.

“I am honored to join Calian's Board as it continues on its exciting growth journey. I look forward to contributing my experience in scaling businesses and executing growth strategies to support the team and help drive long-term value for shareholders,” stated Demirian.

Demirian's appointment is effective immediately. With the recent additions of Josh Blair and Lisa Greatrix in February, the appointment of Demirian brings the total number of board members to 10, of which nine are independent and half are women.

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, respect and teamwork to engineer cannot-fail solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing 40-year company, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American, European and international markets.

Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

...

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

...

