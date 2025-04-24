Marco Pharma International To Debut At Annual Healcon Event

ROSEBURG, Ore., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco Pharma International, a leading provider of German homeopathic and herbal remedies, will participate in this year's HealCon for the first time on May 1st-4th, 2025, in San Diego, California. The company will showcase its premium natural health products to practitioners, educators, and suppliers from across the natural medicine sector during the event.

HealCon has established itself as a premier gathering for professionals dedicated to advancing holistic nutrition. The conference features keynote presentations from nationally acclaimed speakers and provides networking opportunities to connect and build relationships with like-minded individuals from around the globe.

"HealCon offers a valuable opportunity to connect with practitioners who are interested in expanding their knowledge of natural medicine options," said Isaac Conyers IV, Director of Operations at Marco Pharma International. "These conversations provide invaluable insights that help us better understand the evolving needs of practitioners and their patients."

Marco Pharma International's participation reflects the growing interest in natural and holistic approaches to healthcare across the United States. The company's team will engage with healthcare professionals to share information about their pharmaceutical-grade natural products sourced from 15 manufacturers worldwide.

"We hope our team comes away from the conference with new relationships and a deeper appreciation for the diverse approaches to natural medicine being practiced throughout the United States," added Conyers.

"Our expectation is that the conference will yield meaningful connections, strengthen our brand visibility, and provide essential market insights for our team."

About Marco Pharma International

Marco Pharma International specializes in providing premium drainage remedies and natural health solutions to healthcare practitioners. With a focus on supporting detoxification and overall wellness, Marco Pharma International combines exceptional product quality with dedicated practitioner resources to meet the needs of modern healthcare providers.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Website:

