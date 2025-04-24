Somatic Health And Kinetisense To Commence A Groundbreaking Clinical Study With Rothman Orthopaedics

MENAFN - PR Newswire), Director of Stanford Medicine's Clinical Excellence Research Center, will advise on study design and execution. According to William Brossman, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Somatic, "the study aims to quantify reductions in healthcare costs by supporting early intervention, effective triage, and injury prevention-reducing the need for surgery or long-term MSK care." The study will also track outcomes such as reductions in workplace injuries, fewer lost workdays, and a decline in workers' compensation claims-ultimately promoting a safer, healthier, and more productive workforce.

AI Meets Evidence-Based Movement Science

At the core of the offering is Somatic's advanced corrective exercise engine , powered by proprietary algorithms developed in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh School of Rehabilitation Science (SHRS)-a national leader in physical therapy research and clinical innovation. This advanced AI system translates the Kinetisense real-time 3D motion data into actionable insights, enabling users to identify and correct faulty movement patterns, reduce pain, and prevent reinjury. The engine seamlessly integrates with Somatic's extensive library of personalized home exercise programs (HEPs), supported by trusted institutions including Stanford Medicine , Kaiser Permanente , and UCSF . The video library includes over 4,200 exercises mapped to 1,000+ ICD-10 codes , and also offers clinicians the flexibility to upload their own content-delivering a fully customizable, interactive rehabilitation experience.

"Clinicians will now have a full-scale, evidence-based platform to objectively assess and track patient progress-even post-discharge," said Dr. Tony Zhang, CEO of Somatic Health. "With Somatic's hybrid 'online + clinic' model, we're helping people identify risk factors like falls and MSK dysfunction early, and deliver ongoing, proactive care."

Dr. Ryan Comeau, CEO and Co-Founder of Kinetisense, added: "Our healthcare systems have long lacked scalable, evidence-based MSK care and injury prevention. By combining our sensorless 3D motion capture with Somatic's platform, we can deliver continuous, data-driven MSK support that improves clinical outcomes, enhances operational efficiency, and supports healthier workforces."

Introducing "CoachAI": Your AI-Powered MSK Health Guide

AI is also transforming how providers engage with patients. Somatic's new virtual assistant, CoachAI , offers employees and patients a personal AI "coach" to guide them through injury prevention and recovery-every step of the way. CoachAI delivers daily, real-time support through personalized feedback, smart reminders, and progress tracking. The result? Higher patient engagement and greater adherence to treatment plans, reduced MSK-related costs, and better outcomes. Its secure, proprietary design sets it apart from generic models like ChatGPT, Gemini and DeepSeek.

"Unlike open-source AI models that pose privacy risks and often lack reliability, Somatic's AI is purpose-built for healthcare," said Jasmel Acosta, VP of AI at Somatic. "It protects patient privacy as required by HIPAA, streamlines clinical workflows, and supports both doctors and patients with trusted, actionable insights."

Media Contacts:

Tony Zhang, CEO – Somatic Health

[email protected]

Ryan Comeau, CEO – Kinetisense

[email protected]

SOURCE Somatic Health