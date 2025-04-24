AWARD-WINNING CLASSICAL SINGER GOLDA ZAHRA TO PERFORM FREE HOMETOWN CONCERT MAY 24, 2025 AT BEVERLY CAÑON GARDENS

Golda Zahra To Perform Free Concert in Hometown Beverly Hills May 24

BEVERLY CAÑON GARDENS

241 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA. 90210

(adjacent to the Maybourne Hotel)

Showtime 6:30 PM

Kicks off Dynamic Four Concert Summer Series throughout Los Angeles

Golda Zahra was born and raised in Beverly Hills and attended Beverly Hills High. In 2015 at the age of 16, she performed at the Beverly Hills Centennial and was critically acclaimed as“one of the rising stars of her generation” and“a promising young opera singer” by the Los Angeles Times for her angelic voice with remarkable vocal range. Upon returning from Italy in 2024, where she moved following high school to pursue her craft and study with legendary Italian soprano Barbara Frittoli, Golda made a triumphant return and dazzled Los Angeleans with three diverse SRO concerts throughout the city and was hailed as“the rising star of the opera world” (The Hollywood Times).

Now on May 24, Golda Zahra returns to her hometown to perform a free community concert under the stars at the Beverly Cañon Gardens. She will be joined by a six-piece ensemble, performing an enchanting set of opera, jazz standards, Broadway favorites, and more.

Program:

.Mattinata (a Neapolitan classic)

.Somewhere Over the Rainbow

.Quando m'en vo' (from La Bohème)

.Memory (from CATS)

.I Could Have Danced All Night (from My Fair Lady)

.Encore:

.O mio babbino caro (from Gianni Schicchi)

GOLDA ZAHRA RETURNS FOR SECOND MUSICAL TAKEOVER OF LOS ANGELES

·May 24 – Golda Zahra at the Beverly Cañon Gardens, Beverly Hills – free concert

·June 13 – St. Monica Catholic Church (The Angelic Voice Concert Feat. 50-piece Dream Orchestra and the Opera Chorus of L.A.)

·July 12 – Golda Zahra in Concert: At the BroadStage, Santa Monica (Bipartite concert of opera, classic jazz, Broadway)

·Aug. 16 - Walt Disney Concert Hall - (Golda performs the role of Liù in Puccini's "Turandot"- Dream Orchestra, Daniel Suk, conductor)

More about Golda Zahra

In 2020, Golda Zahra made her operatic debut as Violetta Valéry in Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" in Padova, Italy. In 2022, as a finalist for Rai Radio's“Voci in Barcaccia” international opera competition, she recorded a CD for RAI Radio, and her performance was broadcast live from Rome. A winner of the 2015 Los Angeles Music Center's Spotlight Award, Golda has since appeared as a soloist in major oratorio works including Mozart's "Requiem," Beethoven's "Symphony No. 9" and Handel's "Messiah." She has performed at renowned venues such as Walt Disney Concert Hall, Royce Hall (UCLA), and The Saban Theatre with esteemed ensembles including The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra, Burbank Philharmonic, Southeast Symphony, The Dream Orchestra- Daniel Suk, conductor and LA Opera under the baton of James Conlon. Golda's operatic journey began at just 4 years old, attending performances and listening to opera with her parents. She went on to study classical piano and musical theater, eventually joining the Colburn Music School participating at LA Opera's community programs, It was at Colburn, where she met maestro Daniel Suk, conductor of the Dream Orchestra sparking their long-standing ongoing collaboration.

