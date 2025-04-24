Pardee Resources Company Retains West Virginia Timber Properties

RADNOR, Pa., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pardee Resources Company (OTC: PDER) (the "Company") announced today that its previously announced initiative to market certain hardwood timberland tracts in central and southern West Virginia, totaling approximately 47,000 acres has concluded without a sale. "While our marketing efforts yielded multiple offers, none were acceptable to the Company and thus the Company has elected to retain the properties and continue to manage them for the benefit of its shareholders," said Carleton P. Erdman, President and CEO.

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, difficult economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties. As a result, these forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Pardee Resources Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED