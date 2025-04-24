MATSON ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34 PER SHARE

HONOLULU, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX ), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today declared a second quarter dividend of $0.34 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 5, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2025.

About the Company

Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX ) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from ports in Alaska to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America and Asia. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, supply chain management, and freight forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at .

SOURCE Matson, Inc.

