Legacy Foot & Ankle Opens New Rochester Hills Clinic With Same-Week Appointments And Advanced Care

Dr. Joe Aoun

Legacy Foot & Ankle Expands to Rochester Hills with New State-of-the-Art Clinic Offering Same-Week Appointments and Advanced Podiatric Care

- Dr. Joe AounROCHESTER , MI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legacy Foot & Ankle , a leading name in podiatric medicine across Michigan, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Rochester Hills. With the addition of this modern, fully equipped office, the practice strengthens its mission of making expert foot and ankle care more accessible than ever to patients in Oakland County and surrounding areas.Led by board-certified podiatric physician Dr. Joe Aoun, Legacy Foot & Ankle provides comprehensive treatment for a wide range of foot and ankle conditions, from everyday ailments like ingrown toenails, corns, and heel pain, to complex fractures, diabetic wounds, and sports injuries. Patients can now take advantage of same-week appointment availability and in-office procedures designed to promote fast, effective healing.“Our new Rochester Hills office was created to meet the growing demand for advanced podiatric services delivered with compassion, efficiency, and convenience,” said Dr. Joe Aoun.“We're here to help patients walk pain-free, without long wait times or referrals.”The practice is also equipped with an active Durable Medical Equipment (DME) license, allowing them to dispense critical items such as custom orthotics, walking boots, ankle braces, and diabetic shoes at the time of the visit-streamlining the patient experience and minimizing recovery delays.With locations already established in Lapeer, Caro, and Bay City, Legacy Foot & Ankle is known for its patient-first approach, insurance-friendly policies, and gold-standard qualifications. All providers are certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine (ABPM) and are active members of the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) and the Michigan Podiatric Medical Association (MPMA).Whether patients are athletes recovering from injury, seniors managing chronic conditions, or families seeking preventative care, Legacy Foot & Ankle offers personalized, leading-edge treatment backed by years of experience and state-of-the-art technology.Now welcoming new patients at the Rochester Hills location.Individuals can schedule an appointment or learn more by visiting or calling the Rochester office directly.

Dr. Joe Aoun

Legacy Foot & Ankle

+1 248-850-3338

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.