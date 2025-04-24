New Documentary Starring LARRY ELDER: 'Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly'
Nationally-syndicated Talk Radio host LARRY ELDER hosts“Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”
As governments seek to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035, LARRY ELDER hosts new documentary 'Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly' - LarryEVFilmThis film is long overdue and a must-see for anyone who wants to explore and understand the complexities of the EV revolution, before choosing to buy one and potentially impacting the world.” - Larry Elder, Nationally-syndicated Talk Radio HostNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Investigative Documentary“Electric Vehicles : The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” Tackles the Debate Over EVs
As government leaders mandate future bans of gas-powered
vehicles, new investigative film host LARRY ELDER dives into the complex debate over the future of EVs
Los Angeles - Nationally-syndicated talk radio host and former Presidential candidate
Larry Elder stars in the upcoming investigative documentary,“Electric Vehicles: The
Good, The Bad and The Ugly,” which explores the revolution of electric vehicles (EVs).
Produced by an award-winning team, Impactful Pictures will shed light on the challenges
and pitfalls of this new revolution.
Are EVs the right solution?
Join nationally-syndicated talk radio host and TV personality Larry Elder as he delves
into the topic and asks,“Are electric vehicles really better for the planet?”
Now, more than ever, humanity needs a definitive answer to this question.
Elder takes viewers on a journey - first, in his classic Mercedes through the Hollywood
Hills, to the L.A. Auto Show and the“Electrify Expo” - asking tough questions along
the way about the hidden costs, ethical dilemmas, and environmental consequences tied
to the production of EVs.
Featuring 27 expert interviews - from the Center for Industrial Progress' Alex Epstein
to current and former employees of Toyota and Chrysler, respectively - viewers will
learn the hard truths about the decision to drive an EV, stumbling across a road paved
with both optimism and opportunity, yet also unintended consequences, including:
. Environmental considerations:
o Mining for rare earth materials which make up the batteries for the coveted
EVs such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel
o A growing landfill crisis and e-waste problem
. Ethical concerns:
o Inhumane child labor practices in locations such as the Democratic
Republic of Congo
o The growing e-waste complications from EVs
. Plus, national security risks associated with:
o Hacking into digital vehicles
o Dependence upon China for technology and mining operations.
This isn't a one-sided investigative documentary - it offers a truly balanced
conversation about what could be the most significant revolution in American
transportation history.
“This film is not just about cars,” said Larry Elder,“It's a long-overdue conversation
about the way we will ultimately choose to shape our future. 'Electric Vehicles: The
Good, The Bad and The Ugly' is a must-see for anyone who wants to explore and
understand the complexities of the EV revolution, before choosing to buy one and
potentially impacting the world.”
Don't miss this critical conversation about the future of American and global
transportation. The film debuted on Earth Day, April 22, 2025 but interviews are available
now.
For interviews & bookings: ... (212) 729-1123 call/text.
###
About Impactful Pictures
Impactful Pictures is an independent film production company dedicated to creating
family-friendly stories that entertain, educate, and inspire meaningful change for
humanity. It is a non-profit organization based in California - the birthplace of the
American freeway and popular car culture. Its award-winning producer, director, and
production team brings audiences awe-inspiring and life-changing films that uplift and
inform the world, one story at a time.
About Mathias Magnason
Mathias Magnason is an award-winning director with nearly three decades of
experience. In 2010, he founded Magnason Film in New York, producing human rights-
related documentaries that have engaged millions on broadcast, online platforms, and on
prestigious networks like PBS. With over 30 film awards, his work includes widely
viewed documentaries such as the story of a New York martial arts master and a piece on
Japanese carpentry, both with 2 million YouTube views, and The Origin of The Wuhan
Virus, which amassed over 100 million views.
About Larry Elder
Larry Elder is a nationally-syndicated talk radio host, TV personality, a New York Times
bestselling author, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, and former 2024
Presidential candidate. His flagship daily radio program,“The Larry Elder Show,” is
heard every weekday in all 50 states and on more than 300 stations. He has starred in prior investigative documentaries and was also a candidate in California's 2021
gubernatorial election against Governor Gavin Newsom, who has recently enacted a ban
of gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
For more information about“Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly,” visit
LarryEVFilm, and follow @LarryEVFilm
Jennifer Kerns Kelly
All-American Media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
New film“Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment