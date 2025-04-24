Robinhood Diamonds Supports Race To Erase MS Charity In Hollywood

Nancy Davis, President & Founder of Race to Erase MS

- Nancy Davis, President & Founder, Race to Erase MSNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RobinHood Diamonds announced today its support for the annual Race to Erase MS charity event in Hollywood.Race to Erase MS is dedicated to finding a cure for Multiple Sclerosis through funding research. The foundation's core program, Center Without Walls, connects a network of the nation's leading MS research centers in collaborative efforts to develop innovative therapeutic approaches. The organization also focuses on raising public awareness about the disease.The charity was founded by Nancy Davis, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1991 at age 33. After being told by doctors that she would be "lucky" to operate a TV remote control, Davis committed to finding a cure. She established Race to Erase MS in 1993, and since then, 26 FDA-approved drugs have been developed to help stop MS progression.“I'm so grateful for the kindness and generosity of donation this most fabulous piece by of jewelry from the renowned Robin Hood Diamonds” said Nancy Davis.“This will truly enable us to fund very important ongoing research to find the cause and ultimately the cure for Multiple Sclerosis”."We at RobinHood Diamonds are proud to support Nancy Davis' wonderful charity," said William Logian, Co-Founder of RobinHood Diamonds. "As a stage-4 cancer survivor myself, I understand the critical importance of scientific research in fighting these devastating diseases."RobinHood Diamonds has donated an 18K yellow gold diamond necklace featuring a 5.03-carat emerald-cut D Color VVS1 clarity lab-grown diamond from their Equality Collection. Logian inspired this collection during his battle with cancer.The 32nd Annual Race to Erase MS Gala will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Tickets can be reserved at events/2025-gala/This announcement is the eighth series regarding RobinHood Diamonds' initiatives and designs.About RobinHood Diamonds:The company specializes in exceptional jewelry craftsmanship in New York City, with a team dedicated to creating enduring and distinctive pieces. For more information, visit robinhooddiamonds.Contact:Thierry ChaunuChairmanKaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications LLC646-732-1822...kaleidoscopeluxuryprandcommunications

