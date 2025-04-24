West USA Realty Joins Zillow In Championing Transparent Listing Practices

MENAFN - PR Newswire) West USA Realty, established in 1986, is one of Arizona's largest and most influential real estate brokerages, with more than 3,000 agents across 16 offices. Renowned for its comprehensive training programs, innovative technology, and consumer commitment, West USA Realty has long been one of the leading brokerages in the Arizona real estate market.

"At West USA Realty, we believe that providing our clients with the most accurate and comprehensive information is essential to their success in the real estate market," said Nick Weitekamp, executive vice president, West USA Realty. "By aligning with Zillow's pro-consumer listing access standards, we're reinforcing our responsibility to ensure sellers receive maximum visibility and reach the widest possible audience, and that buyers have a clear understanding of their choices. This commitment to transparency aligns perfectly with our promise to deliver exceptional service to both buyers and sellers alike in Arizona."

Zillow's listing access standards outline how the company is implementing the National Association of Realtors' Clear Cooperation policy on its platform. Namely, a listing publicly marketed to some buyers must be available to all buyers, by ensuring that listing is entered into the MLS within one day and published on Zillow, Trulia, and other sites that receive MLS feeds. Listings that don't meet this criteria won't be published on Zillow or Trulia for the life of the listing. The standards will go into effect on Zillow and Trulia in May.

"West USA Realty is joining others who share our belief that transparency is the foundation of a healthy real estate market," said Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow. "By joining us and many others across the industry in adopting these listing standards, they're helping ensure that buyers, sellers, and agents have equal access to the same critical information when it matters most. This partnership strengthens our collective effort to foster a more open, competitive, and consumer-focused real estate experience in Arizona and beyond."

West USA Realty joins other industry leaders – including NextHome and eXp Realty – in this commitment to transparent practices prioritizing access for all agents and consumers, so they can make more informed choices.

