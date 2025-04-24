RWS Global Named Agency Of The Year At The 2025 Sports Technology Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RWS Global was honored for its breadth of execution and expert sport presentation delivery across more than 50 global sporting events in 2024, including the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup. The judges also recognized RWS Global's use of technology, including the company's proprietary PV4 software, to reduce costs for operators and enhance fan engagement.

RWS Global was named Agency of the Year at the 2025 Sports Technology Awards.

"We are grateful to be named Agency of the Year at the Sports Technology Awards in recognition of how we reimagined the in-venue experience for millions of fans around the globe at the world's most significant sporting events," said Ryan Stana, Chairman & CEO, RWS Global. "This honor is a testament to our in-house team of expert sport producers, creatives and operators who continue to grow and innovate, pushing creative boundaries and working closely with our clients to create world-class events that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact."

RWS Global's success in delivering live sporting events is powered in part by PV4, their software and show-calling system that layers into existing infrastructure to deliver unique, bespoke content on demand. No other product on the market enables the scale and scope of delivery in such a cost-effective, successful manner.

The 2025 Sports Technology Award Winners were selected across 20 categories, including fan experience, data analytics, athlete performance, broadcast and more; among the honorees were Apple, Warner Bros. Discovery, Ticketmaster, Sportradar, LIV Golf and the British Olympic Association: Team GB.

ABOUT RWS GLOBAL

RWS Global is the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sports, creating customized guest experiences spanning theatrical productions, live events, immersive destinations, multimedia, consumer products and more.

RWS Global is headquartered in New York, London, Cincinnati, Shanghai, Orlando and Sydney with dedicated RWS Studios in NYC and the UK to serve its vast talent pipeline and client base. With a focus on entertainment and sports experiences, RWS Global serves major brands and corporations, theaters, cruise lines, sports properties, live venues, parks, resorts and more. Offering end-to-end services from ideation to operations, RWS Global's team of world-class designers, creators, producers and visionary talent provide unrivaled scale, producing over one million live moments every day and employing over 8,000 individuals and performers worldwide.

The RWS Global roster of clients includes Apple, Azamara, The Coca-Cola Company, Commonwealth Games, Crayola, Europa-Park Resort, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDSTM Experience by Original X Productions, Hard Rock Resorts, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, Holland America Line, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, International Cricket Council, Invictus Games, Lionsgate, MSC Cruises, Roompot, Rugby World Cup, Six Flags, Space Center Houston, TUI Group, Vera Wang, Warner Bros., Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Chicago the Musical, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and more. For more information, visit rwsgloba .

About The STA Group:

The STA Group exists to make sure sport has the greatest future possible, driven by innovation in science, technology, engineering, and design. With 12 years at the forefront of the sports tech industry, The STA Group engages with global stakeholders daily across awards, media, and research platforms.

