Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
| Number
of
Loans
| Principal
Balance
of Loans
| Number
of
Loans
| Principal
Balance
of Loans
| Number
of
Loans
| Principal
Balance
of Loans
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Accruing past due loans:
|30 to 59 days past due:
|Commercial mortgage loans
|8
|$
|13,696
|7
|$
|8,538
|3
|$
|5,052
|Multi-family mortgage loans
|1
|7,433
|-
|-
|4
|12,069
|Construction loans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Residential mortgage loans
|27
|6,905
|22
|6,388
|11
|3,568
|Total mortgage loans
|36
|28,034
|29
|14,926
|18
|20,689
|Commercial loans
|37
|13,472
|23
|4,248
|11
|4,493
|Consumer loans
|22
|1,604
|47
|3,152
|22
|803
|Total 30 to 59 days past due
|95
|$
|43,110
|99
|$
|22,326
|51
|$
|25,985
|60 to 89 days past due:
|Commercial mortgage loans
|2
|$
|196
|4
|$
|3,954
|3
|$
|1,148
|Multi-family mortgage loans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Construction loans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Residential mortgage loans
|18
|5,009
|17
|5,049
|6
|804
|Total mortgage loans
|20
|5,205
|21
|9,003
|9
|1,952
|Commercial loans
|15
|3,743
|9
|2,377
|3
|332
|Consumer loans
|12
|854
|15
|856
|8
|755
|Total 60 to 89 days past due
|47
|9,802
|45
|12,236
|20
|3,039
|Total accruing past due loans
|142
|$
|52,912
|144
|$
|34,562
|71
|$
|29,024
|Non-accrual:
|Commercial mortgage loans
|18
|$
|42,931
|17
|$
|20,883
|8
|$
|5,938
|Multi-family mortgage loans
|5
|7,294
|6
|7,498
|2
|2,355
|Construction loans
|3
|18,929
|2
|13,246
|-
|-
|Residential mortgage loans
|22
|5,246
|23
|4,535
|10
|1,647
|Total mortgage loans
|48
|74,400
|48
|46,162
|20
|9,940
|Commercial loans
|83
|27,471
|65
|24,243
|21
|36,892
|Consumer loans
|19
|1,352
|23
|1,656
|11
|760
|Total non-accrual loans
|150
|$
|103,223
|136
|$
|72,061
|52
|$
|47,592
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.54%
|0.39%
|0.44%
|Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans
|185.78%
|268.43%
|223.63%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.02%
|1.04%
|0.98%
The increase in accruing past due loans versus the trailing quarter was primarily attributable to two loans: a $10.5 million commercial real estate loan which is expected to be fully resolved in the second quarter through the completion of a pending note sale and a $7.4 million commercial real estate loan that is in the process of refinancing with the Company.
As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company held foreclosed assets of $6.8 million and $9.5 million, respectively. Foreclosed assets as of March 31, 2025 were comprised of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets as of March 31, 2025 increased $28.4 million to $110.0 million, or 0.45% of total assets, from $81.5 million, or 0.34% of total assets as of December 31, 2024. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, there was a write-down of a foreclosed commercial property of $2.7 million based on a contracted sales price. The sale of this property is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, reducing foreclosed assets by $5.8 million.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets as of March 31, 2025 were $24.22 billion, a $172.9 million increase from December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a $132.0 million increase in total loans and a $110.5 million increase in total investments, partially offset by a decrease in intangible and other assets.
The Company's loans held for investment portfolio totaled $18.79 billion as of March 31, 2025 and $18.66 billion as of December 31, 2024. The portfolio consisted of the following:
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mortgage loans:
|Commercial
|$
|7,295,651
|$
|7,228,078
|Multi-family
|3,458,190
|3,382,933
|Construction
|756,356
|823,503
|Residential
|1,994,404
|2,010,637
|Total mortgage loans
|13,504,601
|13,445,151
|Commercial loans
|4,682,902
|4,608,600
|Consumer loans
|613,453
|613,819
|Total gross loans
|18,800,956
|18,667,570
|Premiums on purchased loans
|1,337
|1,338
|Net deferred fees and unearned discounts
|(10,922)
|(9,538)
|Total loans
|$
|18,791,371
|$
|18,659,370
During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the loans held for investment portfolio had net increases of $75.3 million of multi-family loans, $74.3 million of commercial loans and $67.6 million of commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by net decreases of $67.1 million of construction loans and $16.2 million of residential mortgage loans. Total commercial loans, consisting of commercial real estate, multi-family, commercial and construction loans, represented 86.1% of the loan portfolio as of March 31, 2025, compared to 85.9% as of December 31, 2024.
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $1.93 billion, compared with $622.7 million for the same period in 2024.
As of March 31, 2025, the Company's unfunded loan commitments totaled $2.88 billion, including commitments of $1.75 billion in commercial loans, $517.7 million in construction loans and $141.4 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024 were $2.73 billion and $1.97 billion, respectively.
The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $2.77 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.79 billion and $1.08 billion as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
Total investment securities were $3.34 billion as of March 31, 2025, a $110.5 million increase from December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to purchases of mortgage-backed and municipal securities and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities.
Total deposits decreased $175.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, to $18.45 billion. Total savings and demand deposit accounts decreased $172.5 million to $15.28 billion as of March 31, 2025, while total time deposits decreased $2.4 million to $3.17 billion as of March 31, 2025. The decrease in savings and demand deposits consisted of a $142.8 million decrease in interest bearing demand deposits, a $22.0 million decrease in money market deposits and a $8.7 million decrease in savings deposits, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in non-interest-bearing demand deposits. Within total savings and demand deposits, total municipal deposits decreased $130.8 million to $3.38 billion as of March 31, 2025, mainly due to seasonal outflows. The decrease in time deposits consisted of a $78.6 million decrease in retail time deposits, partially offset by a $76.2 million increase in brokered time deposits.
Borrowed funds increased $315.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, to $2.34 billion. The increase in borrowings was largely due to asset funding requirements. Borrowed funds represented 9.6% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, an increase from 8.4% as of December 31, 2024.
Stockholders' equity increased $57.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025, to $2.66 billion, primarily due to net income earned for the period and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, partially offset by cash dividends paid to stockholders. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, common stock repurchases totaled 99,541 shares at an average cost of $18.19 per share, all of which were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. As of March 31, 2025, approximately 873,000 shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) as of March 31, 2025 were $20.35 and $14.15, respectively, compared with $19.93 and $13.66, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.
About the Company
Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Orange, Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.
Post Earnings Conference Call
Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-412-4131 (United States Toll Free) and 1-646-960-0134 (United States Local). Speakers will need to enter conference ID code (3610756) before being met by a live operator. Internet access to the call is also available (listen only) at provident.bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on "Webcast."
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as“may,”“will,”“believe,”“expect,”“estimate,” "project," "intend,"“anticipate,”“continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, inflation and unemployment, competitive products and pricing, real estate values, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry, changes in accounting policies and practices that may be adopted by the regulatory agencies and the accounting standards setters, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, potential goodwill impairment, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets, the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity, and the impact of a potential shutdown of the federal government.
The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company advises readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement.
Footnotes
(1) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, annualized return on average tangible equity, tangible book value per share, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
| As of or for the
Three months ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Statement of Income
|Net interest income
|$
|181,728
|$
|181,737
|$
|93,670
|Provision for credit losses
|638
|8,880
|186
|Non-interest income
|27,030
|24,175
|20,807
|Non-interest expense
|116,267
|134,323
|71,321
|Income before income tax expense
|91,853
|62,709
|42,970
|Net income
|64,028
|48,524
|32,082
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.43
|Interest rate spread
|2.73%
|2.63%
|2.26%
|Net interest margin
|3.34%
|3.28%
|2.87%
|Profitability
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.08%
|0.81%
|0.92%
|Annualized adjusted return on average assets (1)
|1.11%
|1.05%
|0.97%
|Annualized return on average equity
|9.84%
|7.36%
|7.60%
|Annualized adjusted return on average equity (1)
|10.13%
|9.53%
|8.04%
|Annualized return on average tangible equity (1)
|15.73%
|12.21%
|10.40%
|Annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity (1)
|16.15%
|15.39%
|11.16%
|Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets (3)
|1.92%
|1.90%
|1.99%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|54.43%
|55.43%
|60.82%
|Asset Quality
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|103,223
|$
|72,061
|$
|47,592
|90+ and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|Non-performing loans
|103,223
|72,061
|47,592
|Foreclosed assets
|6,755
|9,473
|11,324
|Non-performing assets
|109,978
|81,534
|58,916
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.54%
|0.39%
|0.44%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.45%
|0.34%
|0.42%
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|191,770
|$
|193,432
|$
|106,429
|Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans
|185.78%
|268.43%
|223.63%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.02%
|1.04%
|0.98%
|Net loan charge-offs
|$
|1,987
|$
|5,493
|$
|971
|Annualized net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|0.04%
|0.12%
|0.04%
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|Assets
|$
|24,049,318
|$
|23,908,514
|$
|14,093,767
|Loans, net
|18,590,877
|18,487,443
|10,668,992
|Earning assets
|21,946,053
|21,760,458
|12,862,910
|Core deposits
|15,497,343
|15,581,608
|9,129,244
|Borrowings
|1,918,069
|1,711,806
|1,940,981
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|17,297,892
|17,093,382
|10,074,106
|Stockholders' equity
|2,638,361
|2,624,019
|1,698,170
|Average yield on interest-earning assets
|5.63%
|5.66%
|5.06%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|2.90%
|3.03%
|2.80%
Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. Investors should recognize that the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
|(1) Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Equity and Tangible Equity
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Net Income
|$
|64,028
|$
|48,524
|$
|32,082
|Write-down on ORE property
|2,690
|-
|-
|Merger-related transaction costs
|-
|20,184
|2,202
|Less: income tax expense
|(809)
|(5,819)
|(342)
|Annualized adjusted net income
|$
|65,909
|$
|62,889
|$
|33,942
|Less: Amortization of Intangibles (net of tax)
|$
|6,642
|$
|6,649
|$
|493
|Annualized adjusted net income for annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity
|$
|72,551
|$
|69,538
|$
|34,434
|Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|1.11%
|1.05%
|0.97%
|Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Equity
|10.13%
|9.53%
|8.04%
|Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity
|16.15%
|15.39%
|11.16%
|(2) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Net income
|$
|64,028
|$
|48,524
|$
|32,082
|Adjustments to net income:
|Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses
|638
|8,880
|(320)
|Write-down on ORE property
|2,690
|-
|-
|Merger-related transaction costs
|-
|20,184
|2,202
|Income tax expense
|27,825
|14,185
|10,888
|PTPP income
|$
|95,181
|$
|91,773
|$
|44,852
|Annualized adjusted PTPP income
|$
|386,012
|$
|365,097
|$
|180,394
|Average assets
|$
|24,049,318
|$
|23,908,514
|$
|14,093,767
|Average equity
|$
|2,638,361
|$
|2,624,019
|$
|1,698,170
|Average tangible equity
|$
|1,822,407
|$
|1,797,994
|$
|1,240,475
|Annualized adjusted PTPP return on average assets
|1.61%
|1.53%
|1.28%
|Annualized adjusted PTPP return on average equity
|14.63%
|13.91%
|10.62%
|Annualized adjusted PTPP return on average tangible equity
|21.18%
|20.31%
|14.54%
|(3) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|2,638,361
|$
|2,624,019
|$
|1,698,170
|Less: total average intangible assets
|815,954
|826,025
|457,695
|Total average tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|1,822,407
|$
|1,797,994
|$
|1,240,475
|Net income
|64,028
|48,524
|32,082
|Less: Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax
|6,642
|6,649
|493
|Total net income
|$
|70,670
|$
|55,173
|$
|32,575
|Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity)
|15.73%
|12.21%
|10.56%
|(4) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Reported non-interest expense
|$
|116,267
|$
|134,323
|$
|71,321
|Adjustments to non-interest expense:
|Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures
|-
|-
|(506)
|Write-down on ORE property
|2,690
|-
|-
|Merger-related transaction costs
|-
|20,184
|2,202
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|113,577
|$
|114,139
|$
|69,625
|Annualized adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|460,618
|$
|454,075
|$
|280,030
|Average assets
|$
|24,049,318
|$
|23,908,514
|$
|14,093,767
|Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets
|1.92%
|1.90%
|1.99%
|(5) Efficiency Ratio Calculation
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Net interest income
|$
|181,728
|$
|181,737
|$
|93,670
|Non-interest income
|27,030
|24,175
|20,807
|Adjustments to non-interest income:
|Net (gain) loss on securities transactions
|(87)
|14
|1
|Adjusted non-interest income
|$
|26,943
|$
|24,189
|$
|20,808
|Total income
|$
|208,671
|$
|205,926
|$
|114,478
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|113,577
|$
|114,139
|$
|69,625
|Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income)
|54.43%
|55.43%
|60.82%
|(6) Book and Tangible Book Value per Share
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|2,658,794
|$
|2,601,207
|$
|1,695,162
|Less: total intangible assets
|809,725
|819,230
|457,239
|Total tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|1,849,069
|$
|1,781,977
|$
|1,237,923
|Shares outstanding
|130,661,195
|130,489,493
|75,928,193
|Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)
|$
|20.35
|$
|19.93
|$
|22.33
|Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)
|$
|14.15
|$
|13.66
|$
|16.30
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2024
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Assets
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|234,076
|$
|205,939
|Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
|2,878,785
|2,768,915
|Held to maturity debt securities, (net of $17,000 allowance as of March 31, 2025 (unaudited) and $14,000 allowance as of December 31, 2024)
|314,005
|327,623
|Equity securities, at fair value
|19,871
|19,110
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|126,271
|112,767
|Loans held for sale
|149,961
|162,453
|Loans held for investment
|18,791,371
|18,659,370
|Less allowance for credit losses
|191,770
|193,432
|Net loans
|18,749,562
|18,628,391
|Foreclosed assets, net
|6,755
|9,473
|Banking premises and equipment, net
|115,424
|119,622
|Accrued interest receivable
|91,776
|91,160
|Intangible assets
|809,725
|819,230
|Bank-owned life insurance
|407,986
|405,893
|Other assets
|470,523
|543,702
|Total assets
|$
|24,224,759
|$
|24,051,825
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Demand deposits
|$
|13,612,189
|$
|13,775,991
|Savings deposits
|1,670,920
|1,679,667
|Certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
|767,626
|789,342
|Other time deposits
|2,398,128
|2,378,813
|Total deposits
|18,448,863
|18,623,813
|Mortgage escrow deposits
|51,261
|42,247
|Borrowed funds
|2,336,191
|2,020,435
|Subordinated debentures
|402,853
|401,608
|Other liabilities
|326,797
|362,515
|Total liabilities
|21,565,965
|21,450,618
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 137,565,966 shares issued and 130,663,184 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 130,489,493 outstanding as of December 31, 2024.
|1,376
|1,376
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,836,665
|1,834,495
|Retained earnings
|1,021,266
|989,111
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(110,246)
|(135,355)
|Treasury stock
|(90,267)
|(88,420)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,658,794
|2,601,207
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|24,224,759
|$
|24,051,825
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024
|(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest and dividend income:
|Real estate secured loans
|$
|187,054
|$
|194,236
|$
|107,456
|Commercial loans
|75,819
|75,978
|36,100
|Consumer loans
|10,158
|10,815
|4,523
|Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|29,644
|27,197
|12,330
|Held to maturity debt securities
|1,996
|2,125
|2,268
|Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|675
|1,596
|1,182
|Total interest income
|305,346
|311,947
|163,859
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|97,420
|105,922
|52,534
|Borrowed funds
|17,778
|15,652
|17,383
|Subordinated debt
|8,420
|8,636
|272
|Total interest expense
|123,618
|130,210
|70,189
|Net interest income
|181,728
|181,737
|93,670
|Provision charge for credit losses
|638
|8,880
|(320)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|181,090
|172,857
|93,990
|Non-interest income:
|Fees
|9,655
|9,687
|5,912
|Wealth management income
|7,328
|7,655
|7,488
|Insurance agency income
|5,651
|3,289
|4,793
|Bank-owned life insurance
|2,092
|2,261
|1,817
|Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
|87
|(14)
|(1)
|Other income
|2,217
|1,297
|798
|Total non-interest income
|27,030
|24,175
|20,807
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|62,366
|59,937
|40,048
|Net occupancy expense
|13,927
|12,562
|8,520
|Data processing expense
|9,605
|9,881
|6,783
|FDIC Insurance
|3,385
|3,411
|2,272
|Amortization of intangibles
|9,501
|9,511
|705
|Advertising and promotion expense
|1,060
|1,485
|966
|Merger-related expenses
|-
|20,184
|2,202
|Other operating expenses
|16,423
|17,352
|10,331
|Total non-interest expense
|116,267
|134,323
|71,827
|Income before income tax expense
|91,853
|62,709
|42,970
|Income tax expense
|27,825
|14,185
|10,888
|Net income
|$
|64,028
|$
|48,524
|$
|32,082
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.43
|Average basic shares outstanding
|130,325,393
|130,067,244
|75,260,029
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.43
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|130,380,475
|130,163,872
|75,275,660
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Net Interest Margin Analysis
|Quarterly Average Balances
|(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Average Balance
|Interest
| Average
Yield/Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest
| Average
Yield/Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest
| Average
Yield/Cost
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Deposits
|$
|80,074
|$
|675
|4.21%
|$
|117,998
|$
|1,596
|5.38%
|$
|87,869
|$
|1,182
|5.41%
|Available for sale debt securities
|2,827,699
|27,621
|3.89%
|2,720,066
|25,064
|3.69%
|1,673,950
|10,022
|2.39%
|Held to maturity debt securities, net (1)
|320,036
|1,996
|2.50%
|328,147
|2,125
|2.59%
|357,246
|2,268
|2.54%
|Equity securities, at fair value
|19,840
|-
|-
|%
|19,920
|-
|-
|%
|1,099
|-
|-
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|107,527
|2,023
|7.53%
|86,885
|2,134
|9.82%
|73,754
|2,308
|12.52%
|Net loans: (2)
|Total mortgage loans
|13,297,168
|187,054
|5.70%
|13,287,942
|194,236
|5.75%
|7,990,218
|107,456
|5.33%
|Total commercial loans
|4,684,572
|75,819
|6.56%
|4,587,048
|75,978
|6.54%
|2,381,965
|36,100
|6.03%
|Total consumer loans
|609,137
|10,158
|6.76%
|612,453
|10,815
|7.02%
|296,809
|4,523
|6.13%
|Total net loans
|18,590,877
|273,031
|5.95%
|18,487,443
|281,029
|5.99%
|10,668,992
|148,079
|5.51%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|21,946,053
|$
|305,346
|5.63%
|$
|21,760,458
|$
|311,947
|5.66%
|$
|12,862,910
|$
|163,859
|5.06%
|Non-Interest Earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|134,205
|159,151
|116,563
|Other assets
|1,969,060
|1,988,905
|1,114,294
|Total assets
|$
|24,049,318
|$
|23,908,514
|$
|14,093,767
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
|10,095,570
|$
|65,433
|2.63%
|$
|10,115,827
|$
|71,265
|2.80%
|$
|5,894,062
|$
|41,566
|2.84%
|Savings deposits
|1,682,596
|924
|0.22%
|1,677,725
|968
|0.23%
|1,163,181
|637
|0.22%
|Time deposits
|3,199,620
|31,063
|3.94%
|3,187,172
|33,689
|4.21%
|1,065,170
|10,331
|3.90%
|Total Deposits
|14,977,786
|97,420
|2.64%
|14,980,724
|105,922
|2.81%
|8,122,413
|52,534
|2.60%
|Borrowed funds
|1,918,069
|17,778
|3.76%
|1,711,806
|15,652
|3.64%
|1,940,981
|17,383
|3.60%
|Subordinated debentures
|402,037
|8,420
|8.49%
|400,852
|8,636
|8.57%
|10,712
|272
|10.23%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|17,297,892
|123,618
|2.90%
|17,093,382
|130,210
|3.03%
|10,074,106
|70,189
|2.80%
|Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|3,719,177
|3,788,056
|2,072,001
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|393,888
|403,057
|249,490
|Total non-interest bearing liabilities
|4,113,065
|4,191,113
|2,321,491
|Total liabilities
|21,410,957
|21,284,495
|12,395,597
|Stockholders' equity
|2,638,361
|2,624,019
|1,698,170
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|24,049,318
|$
|23,908,514
|$
|14,093,767
|Net interest income
|$
|181,728
|$
|181,737
|$
|93,670
|Net interest rate spread
|2.73%
|2.63%
|2.26%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|4,648,161
|$
|4,667,076
|$
|2,788,804
|Net interest margin (3)
|3.34%
|3.28%
|2.87%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.27x
|1.27x
|1.28x
|(1
|)
|Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
|(2
|)
|Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans.
|(3
|)
|Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters.
|3/31/25
|12/31/24
|9/30/24
|6/30/24
|3/31/24
|1st Qtr.
|4th Qtr.
|3rd Qtr.
|2nd Qtr.
|1st Qtr.
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Securities
|3.86%
|3.78%
|3.69%
|3.40%
|2.87%
|Net loans
|5.95%
|5.99%
|6.21%
|6.05%
|5.51%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.63%
|5.66%
|5.84%
|5.67%
|5.06%
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Total deposits
|2.64%
|2.81%
|2.96%
|2.84%
|2.60%
|Total borrowings
|3.76%
|3.64%
|3.73%
|3.83%
|3.60%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.90%
|3.03%
|3.19%
|3.09%
|2.80%
|Interest rate spread
|2.73%
|2.63%
|2.65%
|2.58%
|2.26%
|Net interest margin
|3.34%
|3.28%
|3.31%
|3.21%
|2.87%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|1.27x
|1.27x
|1.26x
|1.25x
|1.28x
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Net Interest Margin Analysis
|Average Year to Date Balances
|(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Deposits
|$
|80,074
|$
|675
|4.21%
|$
|87,869
|$
|1,182
|5.41%
|Available for sale debt securities
|2,827,699
|27,621
|3.89%
|1,673,950
|10,022
|2.39%
|Held to maturity debt securities, net (1)
|320,036
|1,996
|2.50%
|357,246
|2,268
|2.54%
|Equity securities, at fair value
|19,840
|-
|-%
|1,099
|-
|-%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|107,527
|2,023
|7.53%
|73,754
|2,308
|12.52%
|Net loans: (2)
|Total mortgage loans
|13,297,168
|187,054
|5.70%
|7,990,218
|107,456
|5.33%
|Total commercial loans
|4,684,572
|75,819
|6.56%
|2,381,965
|36,100
|6.03%
|Total consumer loans
|609,137
|10,158
|6.76%
|296,809
|4,523
|6.13%
|Total net loans
|18,590,877
|273,031
|5.95%
|10,668,992
|148,079
|5.51%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|21,946,053
|$
|305,346
|5.63%
|$
|12,862,910
|$
|163,859
|5.06%
|Non-Interest Earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|134,205
|116,563
|Other assets
|1,969,060
|1,114,294
|Total assets
|$
|24,049,318
|$
|14,093,767
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
|10,095,570
|$
|65,433
|2.63%
|$
|5,894,062
|$
|41,566
|2.84%
|Savings deposits
|1,682,596
|924
|0.22%
|1,163,181
|637
|0.22%
|Time deposits
|3,199,620
|31,063
|3.94%
|1,065,170
|10,331
|3.90%
|Total deposits
|14,977,786
|97,420
|2.64%
|8,122,413
|52,534
|2.60%
|Borrowed funds
|1,918,069
|17,778
|3.76%
|1,940,981
|17,383
|3.60%
|Subordinated debentures
|402,037
|8,420
|8.49%
|10,712
|272
|10.23%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|17,297,892
|$
|123,618
|2.90%
|$
|10,074,106
|$
|70,189
|2.80%
|Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|3,719,177
|2,072,001
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|393,888
|249,490
|Total non-interest bearing liabilities
|4,113,065
|2,321,491
|Total liabilities
|21,410,957
|12,395,597
|Stockholders' equity
|2,638,361
|1,698,170
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|24,049,318
|$
|14,093,767
|Net interest income
|$
|181,728
|$
|93,670
|Net interest rate spread
|2.73%
|2.26%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|4,648,161
|$
|2,788,804
|Net interest margin (3)
|3.34%
|2.87%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.27x
|1.28x
|(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
|(2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans.
|(3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years.
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Securities
|3.86%
|2.87%
|2.52%
|Net loans
|5.95%
|5.51%
|5.12%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.63%
|5.06%
|4.63%
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Total deposits
|2.64%
|2.60%
|1.39%
|Total borrowings
|3.76%
|3.60%
|2.48%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.90%
|2.80%
|1.54%
|Interest rate spread
|2.73%
|2.26%
|3.09%
|Net interest margin
|3.34%
|2.87%
|3.48%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|1.27x
|1.28x
|1.34x
CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300
