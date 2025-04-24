Ferroglobe PLC Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call For May 8, 2025

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and will host the quarterly earnings call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible here:

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. Visit for more information.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs
Source: Ferroglobe PLC


