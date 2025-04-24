Ferroglobe PLC Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call For May 8, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and will host the quarterly earnings call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. Visit for more information.

