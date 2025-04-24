Ferroglobe PLC Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call For May 8, 2025
To join via phone:
Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:
Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.
To join via webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible here:
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. Visit for more information.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
MEDIA CONTACT:
Cristina Feliu Roig
Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs
...
