Pixalate Unveils Q1 2025 Global Made For Advertising (MFA) Benchmarks Reports For CTV, Mobile Apps, And Websites: $701M In Estimated Programmatic Ad Spend Funneled Into MFA Websites

London, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released its Q1 2025 Global Made for Advertising (MFA) Benchmarks Reports for CTV Apps , Mobile Apps , and Websites . These reports provide in-depth analysis of open programmatic advertising traffic and ad spend on properties identified by Pixalate as MFA across Connected TV (CTV) apps, mobile apps, and websites.

Websites: $701 million in estimated open programmatic ad spend went to websites identified as MFA in Q1 2025, according to Pixalate's data

4% of websites with open programmatic ads were flagged as MFA

CTV Apps: $13 million in estimated open programmatic ad spend went to CTV apps identified as MFA in Q1 2025, according to Pixalate's data

MFA traffic remained steady at 0.3% of global open programmatic ad spend on CTV apps

Mobile Apps: $64 million in estimated open programmatic ad spend went to mobile apps identified as MFA, according to Pixalate's data 89% of mobile app MFA ad spend went to apps with private or blank domains

To compile this research, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 5+ billion global open programmatic advertising impressions across web domains, 29+ billion impressions across 250K+ mobile apps on Google Play and the Apple App Store, and 1.6+ billion global open programmatic ad transactions across 5.8K+ CTV apps in Q1 2025. The analysis focuses on key metrics, including ad spend, traffic share, app store analysis, domain analysis, and invalid traffic (IVT) rates.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com



Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q1 2025 Global Made For Advertising Reports (the "Report"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared in this press release and/or the Report is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person, website, or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

