Bouquets And Bubbles® Debuts Flowergiving, A New Booking Hub For Purpose-Driven Floral Experiences

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) cover.png" width="300" height="200" alt="Logo illustration: a copper champagne flute framed by pastel blooms-pink roses, cream lilies, lavender sweet peas-with two gold bubbles rising. Elegant purple script reads“Bouquets” above block text“AND BUBBLES,” unifying floral joy and celebratory sparkle." style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

wedding.jpeg" width="300" height="200" alt="Wedding floral workshop graphic: headline“Say 'I Do' With Flowers & Friends.” Bridesmaids and bride craft blush-rose bouquets; adjacent photo shows finished centerpieces with candles. Gold button reads“Plan Your Floral Experience.” Bouquets and Bubbles®" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

group-event.jpeg" width="300" height="200" alt="Ad for Bouquets and Bubbles® Group Experience: headline“Gather. Create. Give.” Diverse coworkers toast with champagne beside a table of blossoms; adjacent image shows completed peach-and-white arrangements packed in gift boxes. Gold button invites viewer" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

fundraiser-event-ii.jpeg" width="300" height="200" alt="Bouquets and Bubbles® fundraiser graphic: headline“Host a Fundraiser That Blooms.” Diverse women craft pastel rose bouquets beside champagne. Illustrations show vases labeled“Donation” and“Taken Home.” Gold button urges viewers to“Book Your Fundraiser" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

create-connect-give-back.jpeg" width="300" height="300" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Launch highlights brand's national growth, its“create, connect, give back” mission, and ongoing trademark-protection efforts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bouquets and Bubbles, an Arizona-based provider of instructor-led floral workshops, today announced the launch of FlowerGiving , a web platform designed to simplify booking and provide accurate information on the company's wedding, fund-raising, and group-event services. The site also formalizes Bouquets and Bubblespolicy on trademark protection; the mark BOUQUETS AND BUBBLESis federally registered under U.S. Serial No. 97828551.Bouquets and Bubblesevents follow a consistent format in which participants design floral arrangements under professional instruction. Where appropriate-namely, at fund-raisers and most group workshops-each participant prepares two bouquets, one retained for personal use and one delivered to a hospital, shelter, or other charity. Since its formation, the company has facilitated donated bouquets across the United States.“FlowerGiving provides a reliable point of reference for clients and partners,” said Anthem Pleasant, Entertainment Director.“It also helps maintain clarity in the marketplace by ensuring that bookings occur under the authentic Bouquets and Bubblesbrand.”FUNDRAISER EVENTBouquets and BubblesFundraiser Events are designed for nonprofit organizations, schools, and community groups. Each ticketed workshop includes all floral materials, a brief instructional session, and light refreshments. Guests complete two arrangements-one to keep and one earmarked for donation. The donated bouquet has a beginning retail value of approximately $55 and is delivered to a beneficiary selected in consultation with the host organization. Standard proceeds after direct costs are directed to the host's charitable mission.WEDDING FLORAL EXPERIENCEThe Wedding Floral Experience is structured for bridal parties who wish to design their own DIY bouquets, boutonnieres, and centerpieces in a single, instructor-guided session. In contrast to other Bouquets and Bubblesformats, the wedding package does not include a second bouquet for donation; all flowers remain with the couple for ceremony and reception use. Couples may elect to participate in an optional post-wedding redistribution program, through which selected table arrangements are delivered to local care facilities after the event.GROUP EXPERIENCEGroup Experiences serve corporate teams, private clubs, and social gatherings. The session includes instruction, floral supplies, and a brief overview of the beneficiary charity. Participants prepare two bouquets, mirroring the fundraiser model: one for personal enjoyment and one for community donation. Businesses frequently align the workshop with employee-engagement or corporate-social-responsibility objectives.TRADEMARK ENFORCEMENTSince registering the BOUQUETS AND BUBBLESmark, the company has issued formal notifications to several parties using the phrase without permission. Most instances were resolved through a cease-and-desist letter and, where appropriate, a limited license. FlowerGiving now contains a public Trademark Guidance page outlining correct usage and a reporting form for suspected infringement.Trademark enforcement protects event hosts and charitable recipients from confusion about who is providing the service,” said outside counsel for Bouquets and Bubbles.“It also preserves the company's capacity to deliver consistent quality.”WEBSITE FUNCTIONALITYFlowerGiving features a responsive calendar for date requests, a pricing estimator that adjusts for group size and travel, and soon an impact counter that tallies bouquets donated and charities served. The site is compatible with mobile devices and integrates with the company's customer-relationship-management for confirmations and post-event follow-ups.EXPANSION PLANSBouquets and Bubbleswill accept licensing applications in selected U.S. metropolitan areas during the year quarter. Licensees receive training materials, supply-chain guidelines, and marketing support. The company also plans a pilot program with a major cruise line in summer 2025 to test an at-sea wedding workshop.ABOUT BOUQUETS AND BUBBLESBouquets and Bubblesprovides instructor-led floral workshops for weddings, nonprofit fund-raisers, and group events. The company's mission is summarized in the phrase Create · Connect · Give Back. Founded in Arizona, Bouquets and Bubblesnow serves clients nationwide through licensed hosts and a mobile-studio model.

Anthem Pleasant

Postal Notice

+1 623-444-2985

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.