Partner Real Estate Hosts Exclusive Backstage Tour For Top Local Agents To Experience $1B+ Home Selling System
Led by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma , the intimate tour revealed the inner workings of Partner's proven home selling system, including its proprietary lead generation engine, advanced inside sales infrastructure, and step-by-step client conversion process. Attendees also had the chance to hear from Edward Kosasih , a longtime agent partner who shared how he earned over $1 million in real estate commissions using the system - without any cold calling, prospecting, or advertising expenses.
“Our mission is simple,” said Kusuma.“We equip agents with a system where they can focus on serving clients and closing deals, while we handle the heavy lifting - marketing, prospecting, and nurturing leads. Today was about showing that it's not just a concept. It's real. And it works.”
This event marks another step in Partner Real Estate's commitment to raising the bar in agent support and redefining what's possible for professionals in today's competitive market.
For agents looking to plug into a scalable, done-for-you business model, today's tour offered a clear message: the future of real estate is collaborative, tech-powered, and system-driven.
Behind the Scenes: How Partner Real Estate Agents Achieve Top-Dollar Results!
