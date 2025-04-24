Amazon EC2, Google Cloud, And Azure Virtual Machines Named Top Cloud Iaas Providers For 2025 By Info-Tech Research Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Cloud IaaS platforms help organizations scale their IT environments by providing flexible access to computing resources like servers, storage, and networking through the cloud. This approach removes the need for physical infrastructure and long setup times, making it easier to launch new projects, support remote teams, and manage data growth. With IaaS, companies can stay agile, control costs, and focus more on innovation instead of hardware maintenance.

"We are seeing a clear shift in how organizations approach infrastructure planning. Instead of relying on large upfront investments in physical systems, many IT teams are choosing cloud IaaS to stay flexible and reduce overhead," says Jeremy Roberts , Senior Director, Research & Content at Info-Tech Research Group. "It is about being able to respond quickly when priorities shift, whether that means supporting remote teams, launching new applications, or managing unexpected demand. The ability to scale infrastructure without increasing operational complexity is becoming a key factor as organizations plan for 2025."

Top Cloud IaaS Platforms Recognized as 2025 Gold Medalists

Based on data from 1,796 reviews from verified end-users on the firm's SoftwareReviews platform, the following vendors received the highest overall satisfaction scores and have been named Gold Medalists in Info-Tech's 2025 Cloud IaaS Data Quadrant :



Amazon EC2 , 9.1 CS, ranked high for its seamless cloud integration.

Google Cloud , 9.0 CS, ranked high for the quality and depth of its features. Azure Virtual Machines , 9.0 CS, ranked high for its robust analytics and reporting capabilities.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive evaluation tool that uses the feedback of IT professionals to rank software products based on likeliness to recommend, features scores, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines the product's placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

To see the complete Data Quadrant rankings, download the full report: Top Cloud IaaS Providers - 2025

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews .

Media Passes to Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

Registration is now open for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas , taking place June 10 to 12, 2025, at Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected] .

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech and connect via LinkedIn and X .

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group , a world-class technology research and advisory firm. SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group