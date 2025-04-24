New Book Reveals How To Awaken The Energy Intelligence Within And Transform Every Area Of Life
"Most people go through life unaware that their energy field is the blueprint of their reality," says Uriel. "This book reveals how to align with the Creator's light, build emotional resilience, and co-create a life of abundance, peace, and fulfillment."
The book covers essential topics such as:
The science of energy healing and how emotions impact health
Connecting to the quantum field for manifestation and clarity
Releasing negative attachments and empathic energy transfers
Building spiritual protection and daily energy hygiene practices
Strengthening the mind-body-soul connection with gratitude, intention, and divine light
What makes Awakening Your Inner Energy Intelligence stand out is its clear, compassionate language that resonates with both newcomers and seasoned spiritual seekers. It also includes real-life case studies, practical exercises, affirmations, and a 30-day gratitude challenge.
Uriel Maksumov is the founder of EnergyLuck and has helped thousands of clients around the world heal from spiritual blockages, curses, negative energy, and generational trauma. His guided meditations on YouTube have garnered over 100,000 subscribers, and his Instagram community continues to grow rapidly.
To learn more about the book or schedule an interview with the author, visit or contact [email protected] .
Media Contact: Uriel Maksumov
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 732-630-3662
PO Box 871, Jackson, NJ 08527
SOURCE EnergyLuck
