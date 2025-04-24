Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Book Reveals How To Awaken The Energy Intelligence Within And Transform Every Area Of Life


2025-04-24 05:01:04
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Drawing from years of experience as an energy healer and spiritual teacher, Uriel blends ancient wisdom with modern science to explain how energy shapes not just the body, but the mind, emotions, and destiny. From healing emotional wounds and reversing physical illness, to connecting with the quantum field and unlocking divine guidance, the book offers a comprehensive, practical, and deeply spiritual path to transformation.

Awaken the energy intelligence within and transform every area of your life, starting now.

"Most people go through life unaware that their energy field is the blueprint of their reality," says Uriel. "This book reveals how to align with the Creator's light, build emotional resilience, and co-create a life of abundance, peace, and fulfillment."

The book covers essential topics such as:

  • The science of energy healing and how emotions impact health
  • Connecting to the quantum field for manifestation and clarity
  • Releasing negative attachments and empathic energy transfers
  • Building spiritual protection and daily energy hygiene practices
  • Strengthening the mind-body-soul connection with gratitude, intention, and divine light

What makes Awakening Your Inner Energy Intelligence stand out is its clear, compassionate language that resonates with both newcomers and seasoned spiritual seekers. It also includes real-life case studies, practical exercises, affirmations, and a 30-day gratitude challenge.

Uriel Maksumov is the founder of EnergyLuck and has helped thousands of clients around the world heal from spiritual blockages, curses, negative energy, and generational trauma. His guided meditations on YouTube have garnered over 100,000 subscribers, and his Instagram community continues to grow rapidly.

To learn more about the book or schedule an interview with the author, visit or contact [email protected] .

Media Contact: Uriel Maksumov
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 732-630-3662
PO Box 871, Jackson, NJ 08527

SOURCE EnergyLuck

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

