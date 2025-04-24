EY Announces Martin Fiore As Americas Vice Chair - Tax

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Martin's innovative approach to issues facing our industry and operational excellence within Tax makes him an ideal candidate for this vital role," Kevin Flynn said. "He maintains a vigilant watch on market trends to inform our clients about landscape changes and opportunities on how to best navigate them."

Fiore is based in New York and will oversee tax strategy and all client services, leading a group of more than 18,000 people across Canada; the United States; North, Central and South America; Israel; and the Caribbean. Fiore will become a member of the US Management Committee, the Americas Operating Executive and the Global Practice Group and will lead the Tax practice in a time of pivotal policy reform.

In his previous roles, including US-East Region Tax Managing Partner and EY Americas Tax Talent Leader, Fiore has led EY US and clients through geopolitical changes and technological shifts, including Artificial Intelligence, affecting tax. A 31-year veteran of EY US, he also spent seven years on the Americas Inclusiveness Advisory Council and was executive sponsor of the technology committee that first introduced EY to intelligent automation. In 2021, he became an award-winning author with the publication of his first book, Humanity Reimagined.

"I'm honored and excited to be chosen to lead our Tax practice," said Fiore. "And I feel privileged to inherit the exceptional work of my predecessor, Kevin Flynn. I will continue to embrace the technological changes needed to transform tax across compliance, reporting and law while keeping our people at the center."

