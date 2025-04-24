Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1St Quarter 2025 Results

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $348,000 or 7.7% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $140,000, mainly due to a decrease in loan balances. Interest expense decreased by $488,000, as deposit rates were reduced following the federal funds rate cuts during the second half of 2024. Non-interest income decreased by $67,000 or 12.5%, primarily due to lower interchange income and other miscellaneous income. Operating expenses decreased by $19,000 or 0.5%.

Total assets were $571 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $592 million as of March 31, 2024. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt totaling $13 million, along with a 2.5% decrease in deposit balances. While total loans decreased by $24 million or 5.7% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.32%. Additionally, CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above“well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.