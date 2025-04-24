Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1St Quarter 2025 Results


2025-04-24 05:00:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ITHACA, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) reported net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $1,429,000 or $0.36 per share compared to first quarter 2024 net income of $1,161,000 or $0.29 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.31% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 9.95% for the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $348,000 or 7.7% compared to the respective 2024 period. Interest income decreased by $140,000, mainly due to a decrease in loan balances. Interest expense decreased by $488,000, as deposit rates were reduced following the federal funds rate cuts during the second half of 2024. Non-interest income decreased by $67,000 or 12.5%, primarily due to lower interchange income and other miscellaneous income. Operating expenses decreased by $19,000 or 0.5%.

Total assets were $571 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $592 million as of March 31, 2024. The decrease in assets was due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings and trust preferred debt totaling $13 million, along with a 2.5% decrease in deposit balances. While total loans decreased by $24 million or 5.7% due to the high interest rate environment and early loan payoffs, loan quality remained strong with a non-performing assets ratio of 0.32%. Additionally, CEFC's wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above“well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
Quarter Ended
Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024
Return on Equity (ROE) 11.31 % 9.95 %
Return on Assets (ROA) 1.03 % 0.79 %
Net Interest Margin 3.68 % 3.25 %
Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024
Non-Performing Assets Ratio 0.32 % 0.20 %
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio(1) 10.45 % 9.70 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio(1) 17.18 % 15.81 %
Book Value Per Share $ 13.14 $ 11.89
Market Value Per Share $ 10.50 $ 9.15
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
Quarter Ended
Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024
Interest Income $ 6,475,293 $ 6,615,474
Interest Expense 1,635,230 2,123,427
Net Interest Income 4,840,063 4,492,047
Provision for credit losses - 40,000
Non-interest income 469,946 537,092
Operating Expenses 3,576,253 3,595,018
Income before taxes 1,733,756 1,394,121
Income tax expense 304,475 232,990
Net Income $ 1,429,281 $ 1,161,131
Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.29
Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,760,176 $ 59,248,093
Time deposits with other banks 1,743,000 1,992,000
Securities 83,490,143 84,835,301
Loans 390,575,608 414,380,652
Allowance for credit losses (3,482,427 ) (3,609,455 )
Loans, net 387,093,181 410,771,197
Premises and equipment, net 9,901,597 9,655,198
Other assets 24,663,342 25,205,622
Total Assets $ 570,651,439 $ 591,707,411
Liabilities
Deposits $ 503,862,856 $ 516,760,150
FHLB borrowings 4,000,000 14,000,000
Trust preferred 7,310,000 10,310,000
Other liabilities 3,363,007 3,490,066
Total Liabilities 518,535,863 544,560,216
Equity
Total Equity 52,115,576 47,147,195
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 570,651,439 $ 591,707,411

Contact:
Benjamin Z. Ogle
CFO
989-875-5562


