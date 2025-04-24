Duke Energy Foundation Commits $500,000 To Support Local Environmental Impact Programs Across North Carolina

Applications for funding will be accepted through June 30 for eligible nonprofit organizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Foundation today announced a commitment of $500,000 in new funding designed to support local environmental impact programs across North Carolina.

How it works: Eligible organizations can now apply for grants of up to $25,000. Applications are live on Duke Energy Foundation's website and will remain open until Monday, June 30, at 5 p.m.

The impact: The funding will support programs focused on improving natural environments, enhancing community resilience, promoting land conservation, advancing clean water initiatives and supporting biodiversity.

"We are proud to support initiatives that enhance our natural surroundings and bolster community resilience," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "Our goal is to contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve by partnering with organizations which recognize that North Carolina's natural environment is one of our most important assets."

Looking back: During the past two years, the Foundation has provided funding to more than 50 environmental impact initiatives in North Carolina. Examples of recent collaborations include coastal restoration work , wildlife habitat rehabilitation and local environmental science educational programs .

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Garrett Poorman

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @DukeEnergyNC

SOURCE Duke Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED