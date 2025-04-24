LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. TO REPORT 2025 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 6, 2025

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND ; "Lindblad"; the "Company"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, will report 2025 first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (United States), 1-646-307-1963 (International). The Access Code is 2974921. The earnings release and a live audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at expeditions.

A replay of the call, along with a transcript, will be available on the website within 48 hours of its completion. The replay will also be accessible by phone by dialing 1-609-800-9909 (United States) and 1-800-770-2030 (International). The Replay Access Code is 2974921.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND ; the "Company") is a leader in global expedition travel, offering immersive, educational journeys that span all seven continents through its six pioneering brands. Driven by a passion for the planet and the belief that there is always more to be discovered, the Company leads travelers to the farthest reaches of the world with an expansive portfolio of ship- and land-based expeditions. In collaboration with National Geographic, Lindblad Expeditions operates and sells the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, which offers ship-based voyages that allow guests to explore remote destinations alongside scientists and naturalists, and with state-of-the-art exploration tools. In addition to its renowned modern expedition cruises, the Company's award-winning land-based brands-Natural Habitat Adventures, Off the Beaten Path, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co., Classic Journeys, and Wineland-Thomson Adventures-provide extraordinary wildlife, cultural, and adventure-focused experiences. Together, these brands connect travelers with some of the planet's most inspiring natural and cultural landscapes, fostering a deep appreciation for the world.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc., its growing portfolio of brands, and the Company's commitment to responsible exploration, visit expeditions.

