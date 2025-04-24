USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Fully Diluted EPS Of $0.38 For Q1 2025, A 65% Increase Over Same Period Last Year; ROAA Of 1.19% And ROAE Of 14.15%

“We are proud to report a record quarter, highlighted by fully diluted EPS of $0.38. This performance reflects solid execution across all of our strategic priorities including annualized double-digit loan and deposit growth, maintaining disciplined pricing, clean asset quality, and strong cost controls. Our return on average assets was 1.19%, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2021,” said Luis de la Aguilera. Chairman, President and CEO.“Our continued focus on asset quality, profitability, and growing the Bank in a safe and sound manner has positioned the Company well to navigate the current challenging market and economic environment with confidence and resilience.”

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability



Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 1.19% compared to 0.76% for the first quarter of 2024.



Annualized return on average stockholders' equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 14.15% compared to 9.61% for the first quarter of 2024.



The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 52.79% compared to 63.41% for the first quarter of 2024.



Net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 3.10% compared to 2.62% for the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $19.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $4.0 million or 26.1% compared to $15.2 million for the same period in 2024.



Balance Sheet



Total assets were $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $188.2 million or 7.6% from $2.5 billion at March 31, 2024.



Total loans held for investment were $2.0 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $215.0 million or 11.8% from $1.8 billion at March 31, 2024.



Total deposits were $2.3 billion at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $206.8 million or 9.8% from $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024.

Total stockholders' equity was $225.1 million at March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $30.1 million or 15.4% from $195.0 million at March 31, 2024. Total stockholders' equity included accumulated comprehensive loss of $41.1 million at March 31, 2025 compared to accumulated comprehensive loss of $45.4 million at March 31, 2024.



Asset Quality



The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $3.3 million to $24.7 million at March 31, 2025 from $21.5 million at March 31, 2024.



The ACL represented 1.22% of total loans at March 31, 2025 and 1.18% at March 31, 2024.



The provision for credit loss was $681 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $271 thousand compared to $410 thousand for the same period in 2024.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.20% at March 31, 2025 and 0.03% at March 31, 2024. Non-performing loans totaled $4.2 million at March 31, 2025 and $456 thousand at March 31, 2024.



N on-interest Income and Non-interest Expense



Non-interest income was $3.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $1.3 million or 50.8% compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2024.

Non-interest expense was $12.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $0.9 million or 7.9% compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2024.



Capital



On April 21, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of the Company's Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 5, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025.



As of March 31, 2025, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.72% and 13.65%, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.23 at March 31, 2025, representing increase of $0.42 or 3.9% from $10.81 at December 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($2.05) per share due to an accumulated comprehensive loss of $41.1 million mostly due to changes in the market value of the Company's available for sale securities. At December 31, 2024, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($2.24) per share due to an accumulated comprehensive loss of $44.5 million.



About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information about us or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit

Forwa rd-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. The words“may,”“will,”“anticipate,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“expect,”“aim,”“plan,”“estimate,”“seek,”“continue,” and“intend,”, the negative of these terms, as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management's long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations and financial condition from expected or potential developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and balance sheet restructuring.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:



the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;

the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;

our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;

deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;

legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;

the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and the concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;

the effects of climate change;

the concentration of ownership of our common stock;

fluctuations in the price of our common stock;

our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, and market and monetary fluctuations;

the effects of potential new or increased tariffs and trade restrictions

impacts of international hostilities and geopolitical events;

increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate spread and net interest margin;

the loss of key employees;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company's operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the 'Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

