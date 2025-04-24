IBEX Limited To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 8Th, 2025
|What:
|IBEX Limited Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|When:
|Thursday, May 8, 2025
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Live Call:
|Register Here for Dial-In and PIN
|Webcast:
About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.
ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .
Investor Contact
Michael Darwal
ibex
...
Media Contact
Dan Burris
ibex
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment