FAITH UNDER FIRE: SPIRITUAL THRILLER 'Alan And The Fullness Of Time' BRINGS POWERFUL MESSAGE TO HOME AUDIENCES MAY 2

Alan and the Fullness of Time premieres on home entertainment May 2, 2025. Follow Alan's journey of faith and courage amid government threats.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As social divisions deepen and questions of personal belief face unprecedented challenges across America in 2025, Markus Cook's gripping spiritual thriller "Alan and the Fullness of Time" arrives on home entertainment platforms with a message that couldn't be timelier.This compelling drama plunges viewers into the extraordinary world of Alan Wohlman, portrayed with captivating vulnerability by breakout talent Brooks Harvey. Alan's seemingly sheltered upbringing masks an earth-shattering truth lurking beneath the surface of his ordinary life. When mysterious government operatives begin tracking his every move, Alan is thrust into a spiritual awakening that reveals his destined role in a battle with far-reaching consequences for humanity's future.The film explores the universal challenge of upholding personal convictions in the face of opposition. Set against the backdrop of today's complex social landscape, "Alan and the Fullness of Time" presents a narrative centered on courage and spiritual resilience that will resonate with viewers navigating questions of faith and identity in contemporary America.Cinematographer Josh Bedsole's visually stunning work transforms ordinary landscapes into terrain charged with spiritual significance, creating a visual language that mirrors Alan's awakening to his true purpose. The film's tense cat-and-mouse sequences between Alan and government forces build into crescendos that balance heart-racing suspense with moments of profound spiritual revelation.The production has assembled an impressive roster of talent to complement the film's main cast. Samantha Russell stars as Stevie, with John Calhoun as Darius. Brittany Picard takes on the role of Detective Lowell, while Dave Moak plays Malkam. Lucas Bentley completes the ensemble as Weston.The ensemble brings together both seasoned performers and emerging actors, creating a dynamic cast that enriches the film's narrative world.As Alan assembles the pieces of his mysterious heritage, guided by his parents' circle of believers who have long anticipated his role, viewers witness a transformation from sheltered youth to spiritual warrior – all while government forces close in with increasingly dangerous tactics.BMG-Global , the film's distributor, continues its mission of bringing meaningful faith-based content to global audiences with this release. As a premier distribution partner for spiritually resonant entertainment, BMG-Global has established itself as a curatorial force in the faith-based media landscape, connecting audiences with films that explore profound questions of belief and purpose in an increasingly complex world."Alan and the Fullness of Time" perfectly exemplifies our commitment to distributing content that not only entertains but illuminates critical spiritual and social issues facing today's audiences," notes Steve Bulzoni, EVP of BMG-Global. "We're proud to bring this thought-provoking thriller to homes worldwide."At a moment when many Americans report feeling spiritually adrift amid technological isolation and institutional distrust, "Alan and the Fullness of Time" reminds viewers of humanity's enduring search for meaning and the courage required to embrace one's true calling."Alan and the Fullness of Time" will be available on all major digital platforms and physical media beginning May 2, 2025.

Melissa Anschutz

1Pulse Marketing

+1 616-836-5362

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

X

TRAILER

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.