First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 51,293
|
|
$ 64,885
|
|
$ 52,451
|
|
$ 60,805
|
|
$ 50,689
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.54
|
|
$ 0.69
|
|
$ 0.56
|
|
$ 0.64
|
|
$ 0.54
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.54
|
|
$ 0.68
|
|
$ 0.55
|
|
$ 0.64
|
|
$ 0.53
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
1.13 %
|
|
1.41 %
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
1.38 %
|
|
1.18 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
8.46 %
|
|
10.57 %
|
|
8.80 %
|
|
10.72 %
|
|
9.00 %
|
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
|
15.16 %
|
|
19.08 %
|
|
16.29 %
|
|
20.57 %
|
|
17.35 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
3.84 %
|
|
3.91 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
4.06 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
|
3.88 %
|
|
3.94 %
|
|
4.08 %
|
|
4.10 %
|
|
4.10 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
|
13.55 %
|
|
13.13 %
|
|
13.50 %
|
|
12.81 %
|
|
12.99 %
|
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending tangible assets (1)
|
8.16 %
|
|
7.73 %
|
|
7.98 %
|
|
7.23 %
|
|
7.23 %
|
Risk-weighted assets (1)
|
10.10 %
|
|
9.61 %
|
|
9.86 %
|
|
8.95 %
|
|
8.80 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
|
13.38 %
|
|
13.36 %
|
|
13.28 %
|
|
12.87 %
|
|
13.09 %
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of average tangible assets (1)
|
7.94 %
|
|
7.87 %
|
|
7.64 %
|
|
7.15 %
|
|
7.25 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
$ 26.13
|
|
$ 25.53
|
|
$ 25.66
|
|
$ 24.36
|
|
$ 23.95
|
Tangible book value per share (1)
|
$ 14.80
|
|
$ 14.15
|
|
$ 14.26
|
|
$ 12.94
|
|
$ 12.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
|
12.29 %
|
|
12.16 %
|
|
12.04 %
|
|
11.78 %
|
|
11.67 %
|
Tier 1 ratio (3)
|
12.61 %
|
|
12.48 %
|
|
12.37 %
|
|
12.11 %
|
|
12.00 %
|
Total capital ratio (3)
|
14.90 %
|
|
14.64 %
|
|
14.58 %
|
|
14.47 %
|
|
14.31 %
|
Leverage ratio (3)
|
10.01 %
|
|
9.98 %
|
|
9.93 %
|
|
9.73 %
|
|
9.75 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans (4)
|
$ 11,724,727
|
|
$ 11,687,886
|
|
$ 11,534,000
|
|
$ 11,440,930
|
|
$ 11,066,184
|
Investment securities
|
3,411,593
|
|
3,372,539
|
|
3,274,498
|
|
3,131,541
|
|
3,137,665
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
615,812
|
|
654,251
|
|
483,880
|
|
599,348
|
|
553,654
|
Total earning assets
|
$ 15,752,132
|
|
$ 15,714,676
|
|
$ 15,292,378
|
|
$ 15,171,819
|
|
$ 14,757,503
|
Total assets
|
$ 18,368,604
|
|
$ 18,273,419
|
|
$ 17,854,191
|
|
$ 17,728,251
|
|
$ 17,306,221
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$ 3,091,037
|
|
$ 3,162,643
|
|
$ 3,106,239
|
|
$ 3,144,198
|
|
$ 3,169,750
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
11,149,633
|
|
11,177,010
|
|
10,690,265
|
|
10,486,068
|
|
10,109,416
|
Total deposits
|
$ 14,240,670
|
|
$ 14,339,653
|
|
$ 13,796,504
|
|
$ 13,630,266
|
|
$ 13,279,166
|
Borrowings
|
$ 1,001,337
|
|
$ 855,083
|
|
$ 1,053,737
|
|
$ 1,171,246
|
|
$ 1,139,014
|
Shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,457,785
|
|
$ 2,441,045
|
|
$ 2,371,125
|
|
$ 2,281,040
|
|
$ 2,265,562
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance to ending loans
|
1.33 %
|
|
1.33 %
|
|
1.37 %
|
|
1.36 %
|
|
1.29 %
|
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
|
261.07 %
|
|
237.66 %
|
|
242.72 %
|
|
249.21 %
|
|
243.55 %
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.51 %
|
|
0.56 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
|
0.54 %
|
|
0.53 %
|
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
|
0.51 %
|
|
0.56 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
|
0.54 %
|
|
0.53 %
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.32 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.35 %
|
|
0.34 %
|
Classified assets to total assets
|
1.16 %
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
1.14 %
|
|
1.07 %
|
|
0.92 %
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.40 %
|
|
0.25 %
|
|
0.15 %
|
|
0.38 %
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
|
(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
(3) March 31, 2025 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
|
(4) Includes loans held for sale.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
First
|
|
Fourth
|
|
Third
|
|
Second
|
|
First
|
|
Full
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Quarter
|
|
Year
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and leases, including fees
|
$ 197,163
|
|
$ 207,508
|
|
$ 215,433
|
|
$ 211,760
|
|
$ 201,840
|
|
$ 836,541
|
Investment securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
34,401
|
|
33,978
|
|
32,367
|
|
30,295
|
|
28,296
|
|
124,936
|
Tax-exempt
|
2,204
|
|
2,423
|
|
2,616
|
|
2,704
|
|
3,092
|
|
10,835
|
Total investment securities interest
|
36,605
|
|
36,401
|
|
34,983
|
|
32,999
|
|
31,388
|
|
135,771
|
Other earning assets
|
6,651
|
|
7,662
|
|
6,703
|
|
7,960
|
|
7,458
|
|
29,783
|
Total interest income
|
240,419
|
|
251,571
|
|
257,119
|
|
252,719
|
|
240,686
|
|
1,002,095
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
78,641
|
|
85,441
|
|
86,554
|
|
83,022
|
|
76,075
|
|
331,092
|
Short-term borrowings
|
7,545
|
|
6,586
|
|
9,932
|
|
11,395
|
|
10,943
|
|
38,856
|
Long-term borrowings
|
4,937
|
|
5,145
|
|
5,073
|
|
4,991
|
|
4,928
|
|
20,137
|
Total interest expense
|
91,123
|
|
97,172
|
|
101,559
|
|
99,408
|
|
91,946
|
|
390,085
|
Net interest income
|
149,296
|
|
154,399
|
|
155,560
|
|
153,311
|
|
148,740
|
|
612,010
|
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
|
9,141
|
|
9,705
|
|
9,930
|
|
16,157
|
|
13,419
|
|
49,211
|
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
|
(441)
|
|
(273)
|
|
694
|
|
286
|
|
(2,259)
|
|
(1,552)
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
140,596
|
|
144,967
|
|
144,936
|
|
136,868
|
|
137,580
|
|
564,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
7,463
|
|
7,632
|
|
7,547
|
|
7,188
|
|
6,912
|
|
29,279
|
Wealth management fees
|
8,137
|
|
7,962
|
|
6,910
|
|
7,172
|
|
6,676
|
|
28,720
|
Bankcard income
|
3,310
|
|
3,659
|
|
3,698
|
|
3,900
|
|
3,142
|
|
14,399
|
Client derivative fees
|
1,571
|
|
1,528
|
|
1,160
|
|
763
|
|
1,250
|
|
4,701
|
Foreign exchange income
|
12,544
|
|
16,794
|
|
12,048
|
|
16,787
|
|
10,435
|
|
56,064
|
Leasing business income
|
18,703
|
|
19,413
|
|
16,811
|
|
16,828
|
|
14,589
|
|
67,641
|
Net gains from sales of loans
|
4,322
|
|
4,634
|
|
5,021
|
|
4,479
|
|
3,784
|
|
17,918
|
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
|
(9,949)
|
|
144
|
|
(17,468)
|
|
(64)
|
|
(5,187)
|
|
(22,575)
|
Other
|
4,982
|
|
8,088
|
|
9,974
|
|
4,448
|
|
4,911
|
|
27,421
|
Total noninterest income
|
51,083
|
|
69,854
|
|
45,701
|
|
61,501
|
|
46,512
|
|
223,568
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
75,238
|
|
80,314
|
|
74,813
|
|
75,225
|
|
74,037
|
|
304,389
|
Net occupancy
|
6,019
|
|
5,415
|
|
5,919
|
|
5,793
|
|
5,923
|
|
23,050
|
Furniture and equipment
|
3,813
|
|
3,476
|
|
3,617
|
|
3,646
|
|
3,688
|
|
14,427
|
Data processing
|
8,759
|
|
9,139
|
|
8,857
|
|
8,877
|
|
8,305
|
|
35,178
|
Marketing
|
2,018
|
|
2,204
|
|
2,255
|
|
2,605
|
|
1,962
|
|
9,026
|
Communication
|
812
|
|
767
|
|
851
|
|
816
|
|
795
|
|
3,229
|
Professional services
|
2,739
|
|
6,631
|
|
2,303
|
|
2,885
|
|
2,268
|
|
14,087
|
Amortization of tax credit investments
|
112
|
|
14,303
|
|
31
|
|
31
|
|
31
|
|
14,396
|
State intangible tax
|
877
|
|
(104)
|
|
876
|
|
875
|
|
877
|
|
2,524
|
FDIC assessments
|
3,059
|
|
2,736
|
|
3,036
|
|
2,657
|
|
2,780
|
|
11,209
|
Intangible amortization
|
2,359
|
|
2,395
|
|
2,395
|
|
2,396
|
|
2,301
|
|
9,487
|
Leasing business expense
|
12,802
|
|
12,536
|
|
11,899
|
|
10,128
|
|
9,754
|
|
44,317
|
Other
|
9,469
|
|
8,095
|
|
8,907
|
|
7,640
|
|
9,634
|
|
34,276
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
128,076
|
|
147,907
|
|
125,759
|
|
123,574
|
|
122,355
|
|
519,595
|
Income before income taxes
|
63,603
|
|
66,914
|
|
64,878
|
|
74,795
|
|
61,737
|
|
268,324
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
12,310
|
|
2,029
|
|
12,427
|
|
13,990
|
|
11,048
|
|
39,494
|
Net income
|
$ 51,293
|
|
$ 64,885
|
|
$ 52,451
|
|
$ 60,805
|
|
$ 50,689
|
|
$ 228,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADDITIONAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.54
|
|
$ 0.69
|
|
$ 0.56
|
|
$ 0.64
|
|
$ 0.54
|
|
$ 2.42
|
Net earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.54
|
|
$ 0.68
|
|
$ 0.55
|
|
$ 0.64
|
|
$ 0.53
|
|
$ 2.40
|
Dividends declared per share
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ 0.23
|
|
$ 0.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
1.13 %
|
|
1.41 %
|
|
1.17 %
|
|
1.38 %
|
|
1.18 %
|
|
1.29 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity
|
8.46 %
|
|
10.57 %
|
|
8.80 %
|
|
10.72 %
|
|
9.00 %
|
|
9.78 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$ 240,419
|
|
$ 251,571
|
|
$ 257,119
|
|
$ 252,719
|
|
$ 240,686
|
|
$ 1,002,095
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
1,213
|
|
1,274
|
|
1,362
|
|
1,418
|
|
1,535
|
|
5,589
|
Interest income - tax equivalent
|
241,632
|
|
252,845
|
|
258,481
|
|
254,137
|
|
242,221
|
|
1,007,684
|
Interest expense
|
91,123
|
|
97,172
|
|
101,559
|
|
99,408
|
|
91,946
|
|
390,085
|
Net interest income - tax equivalent
|
$ 150,509
|
|
$ 155,673
|
|
$ 156,922
|
|
$ 154,729
|
|
$ 150,275
|
|
$ 617,599
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
3.84 %
|
|
3.91 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
4.06 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
4.02 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
|
3.88 %
|
|
3.94 %
|
|
4.08 %
|
|
4.10 %
|
|
4.10 %
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-time equivalent employees
|
2,021
|
|
2,064
|
|
2,084
|
|
2,144
|
|
2,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
% Change
|
|
% Change
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
Linked Qtr.
|
|
Comp Qtr.
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 190,610
|
|
$ 174,258
|
|
$ 190,618
|
|
$ 193,794
|
|
$ 199,407
|
|
9.4 %
|
|
(4.4) %
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
633,349
|
|
730,228
|
|
660,576
|
|
738,555
|
|
751,290
|
|
(13.3) %
|
|
(15.7) %
|
Investment securities available-for-sale
|
3,260,981
|
|
3,183,776
|
|
3,157,265
|
|
3,036,758
|
|
2,850,667
|
|
2.4 %
|
|
14.4 %
|
Investment securities held-to-maturity
|
76,469
|
|
76,960
|
|
77,985
|
|
78,921
|
|
79,542
|
|
(0.6) %
|
|
(3.9) %
|
Other investments
|
120,826
|
|
114,598
|
|
120,318
|
|
132,412
|
|
125,548
|
|
5.4 %
|
|
(3.8) %
|
Loans held for sale
|
17,927
|
|
13,181
|
|
12,685
|
|
16,911
|
|
11,534
|
|
36.0 %
|
|
55.4 %
|
Loans and leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
3,832,350
|
|
3,815,858
|
|
3,678,546
|
|
3,782,487
|
|
3,591,428
|
|
0.4 %
|
|
6.7 %
|
Lease financing
|
573,608
|
|
598,045
|
|
587,415
|
|
534,557
|
|
492,862
|
|
(4.1) %
|
|
16.4 %
|
Construction real estate
|
824,775
|
|
779,446
|
|
802,264
|
|
741,406
|
|
641,596
|
|
5.8 %
|
|
28.6 %
|
Commercial real estate
|
3,956,880
|
|
4,061,744
|
|
4,034,820
|
|
4,076,596
|
|
4,145,969
|
|
(2.6) %
|
|
(4.6) %
|
Residential real estate
|
1,479,704
|
|
1,462,284
|
|
1,422,186
|
|
1,377,290
|
|
1,344,677
|
|
1.2 %
|
|
10.0 %
|
Home equity
|
872,502
|
|
849,039
|
|
825,431
|
|
800,860
|
|
773,811
|
|
2.8 %
|
|
12.8 %
|
Installment
|
119,672
|
|
133,051
|
|
141,270
|
|
148,530
|
|
153,838
|
|
(10.1) %
|
|
(22.2) %
|
Credit card
|
64,639
|
|
62,311
|
|
61,140
|
|
59,477
|
|
60,939
|
|
3.7 %
|
|
6.1 %
|
Total loans
|
11,724,130
|
|
11,761,778
|
|
11,553,072
|
|
11,521,203
|
|
11,205,120
|
|
(0.3) %
|
|
4.6 %
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(155,482)
|
|
(156,791)
|
|
(158,831)
|
|
(156,185)
|
|
(144,274)
|
|
(0.8) %
|
|
7.8 %
|
Net loans
|
11,568,648
|
|
11,604,987
|
|
11,394,241
|
|
11,365,018
|
|
11,060,846
|
|
(0.3) %
|
|
4.6 %
|
Premises and equipment
|
197,968
|
|
197,965
|
|
196,692
|
|
197,873
|
|
198,428
|
|
0.0 %
|
|
(0.2) %
|
Operating leases
|
213,648
|
|
209,119
|
|
201,080
|
|
167,472
|
|
161,473
|
|
2.2 %
|
|
32.3 %
|
Goodwill
|
1,007,656
|
|
1,007,656
|
|
1,007,656
|
|
1,007,656
|
|
1,007,656
|
|
0.0 %
|
|
0.0 %
|
Other intangibles
|
77,002
|
|
79,291
|
|
81,547
|
|
83,528
|
|
85,603
|
|
(2.9) %
|
|
(10.0) %
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
1,089,983
|
|
1,178,242
|
|
1,045,669
|
|
1,147,282
|
|
1,067,244
|
|
(7.5) %
|
|
2.1 %
|
Total Assets
|
$ 18,455,067
|
|
$ 18,570,261
|
|
$ 18,146,332
|
|
$ 18,166,180
|
|
$ 17,599,238
|
|
(0.6) %
|
|
4.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 3,004,601
|
|
$ 3,095,724
|
|
$ 2,884,971
|
|
$ 2,922,540
|
|
$ 2,916,518
|
|
(2.9) %
|
|
3.0 %
|
Savings
|
4,886,613
|
|
4,948,768
|
|
4,710,223
|
|
4,628,320
|
|
4,467,894
|
|
(1.3) %
|
|
9.4 %
|
Time
|
3,144,440
|
|
3,152,265
|
|
3,244,861
|
|
3,049,635
|
|
2,896,860
|
|
(0.2) %
|
|
8.5 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
11,035,654
|
|
11,196,757
|
|
10,840,055
|
|
10,600,495
|
|
10,281,272
|
|
(1.4) %
|
|
7.3 %
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
3,161,302
|
|
3,132,381
|
|
3,107,699
|
|
3,061,427
|
|
3,175,876
|
|
0.9 %
|
|
(0.5) %
|
Total deposits
|
14,196,956
|
|
14,329,138
|
|
13,947,754
|
|
13,661,922
|
|
13,457,148
|
|
(0.9) %
|
|
5.5 %
|
FHLB short-term borrowings
|
735,000
|
|
625,000
|
|
765,000
|
|
1,040,000
|
|
700,000
|
|
17.6 %
|
|
5.0 %
|
Other
|
64,792
|
|
130,452
|
|
46,653
|
|
139,172
|
|
162,145
|
|
(50.3) %
|
|
(60.0) %
|
Total short-term borrowings
|
799,792
|
|
755,452
|
|
811,653
|
|
1,179,172
|
|
862,145
|
|
5.9 %
|
|
(7.2) %
|
Long-term debt
|
345,878
|
|
347,509
|
|
344,086
|
|
338,556
|
|
343,236
|
|
(0.5) %
|
|
0.8 %
|
Total borrowed funds
|
1,145,670
|
|
1,102,961
|
|
1,155,739
|
|
1,517,728
|
|
1,205,381
|
|
3.9 %
|
|
(5.0) %
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
611,206
|
|
700,121
|
|
592,401
|
|
660,091
|
|
649,706
|
|
(12.7) %
|
|
(5.9) %
|
Total Liabilities
|
15,953,832
|
|
16,132,220
|
|
15,695,894
|
|
15,839,741
|
|
15,312,235
|
|
(1.1) %
|
|
4.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
1,637,041
|
|
1,642,055
|
|
1,639,045
|
|
1,635,705
|
|
1,632,971
|
|
(0.3) %
|
|
0.2 %
|
Retained earnings
|
1,304,636
|
|
1,276,329
|
|
1,234,375
|
|
1,204,844
|
|
1,166,065
|
|
2.2 %
|
|
11.9 %
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(253,888)
|
|
(289,799)
|
|
(232,262)
|
|
(323,409)
|
|
(321,109)
|
|
(12.4) %
|
|
(20.9) %
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(186,554)
|
|
(190,544)
|
|
(190,720)
|
|
(190,701)
|
|
(190,924)
|
|
(2.1) %
|
|
(2.3) %
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,501,235
|
|
2,438,041
|
|
2,450,438
|
|
2,326,439
|
|
2,287,003
|
|
2.6 %
|
|
9.4 %
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 18,455,067
|
|
$ 18,570,261
|
|
$ 18,146,332
|
|
$ 18,166,180
|
|
$ 17,599,238
|
|
(0.6) %
|
|
4.9 %
|
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Averages
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 164,734
|
|
$ 182,242
|
|
$ 179,321
|
|
$ 174,435
|
|
$ 204,119
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
615,812
|
|
654,251
|
|
483,880
|
|
599,348
|
|
553,654
|
Investment securities
|
3,411,593
|
|
3,372,539
|
|
3,274,498
|
|
3,131,541
|
|
3,137,665
|
Loans held for sale
|
10,212
|
|
17,284
|
|
16,399
|
|
14,075
|
|
12,069
|
Loans and leases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
3,787,207
|
|
3,727,549
|
|
3,723,761
|
|
3,716,083
|
|
3,543,475
|
Lease financing
|
585,119
|
|
587,110
|
|
550,634
|
|
509,758
|
|
480,540
|
Construction real estate
|
797,100
|
|
826,936
|
|
763,779
|
|
683,780
|
|
603,974
|
Commercial real estate
|
4,018,211
|
|
4,045,347
|
|
4,059,939
|
|
4,146,764
|
|
4,101,238
|
Residential real estate
|
1,475,703
|
|
1,442,799
|
|
1,399,932
|
|
1,361,133
|
|
1,336,749
|
Home equity
|
858,153
|
|
837,863
|
|
811,265
|
|
790,384
|
|
765,410
|
Installment
|
127,192
|
|
136,927
|
|
143,102
|
|
151,753
|
|
157,663
|
Credit card
|
65,830
|
|
66,071
|
|
65,189
|
|
67,200
|
|
65,066
|
Total loans
|
11,714,515
|
|
11,670,602
|
|
11,517,601
|
|
11,426,855
|
|
11,054,115
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(158,206)
|
|
(161,477)
|
|
(159,252)
|
|
(147,666)
|
|
(143,950)
|
Net loans
|
11,556,309
|
|
11,509,125
|
|
11,358,349
|
|
11,279,189
|
|
10,910,165
|
Premises and equipment
|
198,998
|
|
197,664
|
|
197,881
|
|
199,096
|
|
198,482
|
Operating leases
|
205,181
|
|
202,110
|
|
180,118
|
|
156,457
|
|
154,655
|
Goodwill
|
1,007,656
|
|
1,007,658
|
|
1,007,654
|
|
1,007,657
|
|
1,006,477
|
Other intangibles
|
78,220
|
|
80,486
|
|
82,619
|
|
84,577
|
|
84,109
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
1,119,889
|
|
1,050,060
|
|
1,073,472
|
|
1,081,876
|
|
1,044,826
|
Total Assets
|
$ 18,368,604
|
|
$ 18,273,419
|
|
$ 17,854,191
|
|
$ 17,728,251
|
|
$ 17,306,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
$ 3,090,526
|
|
$ 3,081,148
|
|
$ 2,914,934
|
|
$ 2,888,252
|
|
$ 2,895,768
|
Savings
|
4,918,004
|
|
4,886,784
|
|
4,694,923
|
|
4,617,658
|
|
4,399,768
|
Time
|
3,141,103
|
|
3,209,078
|
|
3,080,408
|
|
2,980,158
|
|
2,813,880
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
11,149,633
|
|
11,177,010
|
|
10,690,265
|
|
10,486,068
|
|
10,109,416
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
3,091,037
|
|
3,162,643
|
|
3,106,239
|
|
3,144,198
|
|
3,169,750
|
Total deposits
|
14,240,670
|
|
14,339,653
|
|
13,796,504
|
|
13,630,266
|
|
13,279,166
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
under agreements to repurchase
|
2,055
|
|
2,282
|
|
10,807
|
|
750
|
|
4,204
|
FHLB short-term borrowings
|
553,667
|
|
415,652
|
|
626,490
|
|
669,111
|
|
646,187
|
Other
|
99,378
|
|
93,298
|
|
76,859
|
|
161,913
|
|
146,127
|
Total short-term borrowings
|
655,100
|
|
511,232
|
|
714,156
|
|
831,774
|
|
796,518
|
Long-term debt
|
346,237
|
|
343,851
|
|
339,581
|
|
339,472
|
|
342,496
|
Total borrowed funds
|
1,001,337
|
|
855,083
|
|
1,053,737
|
|
1,171,246
|
|
1,139,014
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
668,812
|
|
637,638
|
|
632,825
|
|
645,699
|
|
622,479
|
Total Liabilities
|
15,910,819
|
|
15,832,374
|
|
15,483,066
|
|
15,447,211
|
|
15,040,659
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
1,641,016
|
|
1,640,280
|
|
1,637,045
|
|
1,634,183
|
|
1,637,835
|
Retained earnings
|
1,282,300
|
|
1,249,263
|
|
1,210,924
|
|
1,179,827
|
|
1,144,447
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(275,068)
|
|
(257,792)
|
|
(285,978)
|
|
(341,941)
|
|
(319,601)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(190,463)
|
|
(190,706)
|
|
(190,866)
|
|
(191,029)
|
|
(197,119)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,457,785
|
|
2,441,045
|
|
2,371,125
|
|
2,281,040
|
|
2,265,562
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 18,368,604
|
|
$ 18,273,419
|
|
$ 17,854,191
|
|
$ 17,728,251
|
|
$ 17,306,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Averages
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
$ 3,411,593
|
|
$ 36,605
|
|
4.35 %
|
|
$ 3,372,539
|
|
$ 36,401
|
|
4.28 %
|
|
$ 3,137,665
|
|
$ 31,388
|
|
4.01 %
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
|
615,812
|
|
6,651
|
|
4.38 %
|
|
654,251
|
|
7,662
|
|
4.65 %
|
|
553,654
|
|
7,458
|
|
5.40 %
|
Gross loans (1)
|
|
11,724,727
|
|
197,163
|
|
6.82 %
|
|
11,687,886
|
|
207,508
|
|
7.04 %
|
|
11,066,184
|
|
201,840
|
|
7.32 %
|
Total earning assets
|
|
15,752,132
|
|
240,419
|
|
6.19 %
|
|
15,714,676
|
|
251,571
|
|
6.35 %
|
|
14,757,503
|
|
240,686
|
|
6.54 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonearning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(158,206)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(161,477)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(143,950)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
164,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
182,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
204,119
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued interest and other assets
|
|
2,609,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,537,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,488,549
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 18,368,604
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 18,273,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 17,306,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
$ 3,090,526
|
|
$ 15,188
|
|
1.99 %
|
|
$ 3,081,148
|
|
$ 15,092
|
|
1.94 %
|
|
$ 2,895,768
|
|
$ 14,892
|
|
2.06 %
|
Savings
|
|
4,918,004
|
|
30,355
|
|
2.50 %
|
|
4,886,784
|
|
33,924
|
|
2.75 %
|
|
4,399,768
|
|
29,486
|
|
2.69 %
|
Time
|
|
3,141,103
|
|
33,098
|
|
4.27 %
|
|
3,209,078
|
|
36,425
|
|
4.50 %
|
|
2,813,880
|
|
31,697
|
|
4.52 %
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
11,149,633
|
|
78,641
|
|
2.86 %
|
|
11,177,010
|
|
85,441
|
|
3.03 %
|
|
10,109,416
|
|
76,075
|
|
3.02 %
|
Borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
655,100
|
|
7,545
|
|
4.67 %
|
|
511,232
|
|
6,586
|
|
5.11 %
|
|
796,518
|
|
10,943
|
|
5.51 %
|
Long-term debt
|
|
346,237
|
|
4,937
|
|
5.78 %
|
|
343,851
|
|
5,145
|
|
5.94 %
|
|
342,496
|
|
4,928
|
|
5.77 %
|
Total borrowed funds
|
|
1,001,337
|
|
12,482
|
|
5.06 %
|
|
855,083
|
|
11,731
|
|
5.44 %
|
|
1,139,014
|
|
15,871
|
|
5.59 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
12,150,970
|
|
91,123
|
|
3.04 %
|
|
12,032,093
|
|
97,172
|
|
3.20 %
|
|
11,248,430
|
|
91,946
|
|
3.28 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
3,091,037
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,162,643
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,169,750
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
668,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
637,638
|
|
|
|
|
|
622,479
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
2,457,785
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,441,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,265,562
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 18,368,604
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 18,273,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 17,306,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$ 149,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 154,399
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 148,740
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.15 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.15 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.26 %
|
Net interest margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.84 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.91 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.05 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.04 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.05 %
|
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.88 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.94 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.10 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
|
|
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Volume
|
|
Total
|
|
Rate
|
|
Volume
|
|
Total
|
Earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
$ 589
|
|
$ (385)
|
|
$ 204
|
|
$ 2,652
|
|
$ 2,565
|
|
$ 5,217
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
|
(439)
|
|
(572)
|
|
(1,011)
|
|
(1,412)
|
|
605
|
|
(807)
|
Gross loans (2)
|
|
(6,597)
|
|
(3,748)
|
|
(10,345)
|
|
(13,683)
|
|
9,006
|
|
(4,677)
|
Total earning assets
|
|
(6,447)
|
|
(4,705)
|
|
(11,152)
|
|
(12,443)
|
|
12,176
|
|
(267)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
$ (4,855)
|
|
$ (1,945)
|
|
$ (6,800)
|
|
$ (3,979)
|
|
$ 6,545
|
|
$ 2,566
|
Borrowed funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
(567)
|
|
1,526
|
|
959
|
|
(1,667)
|
|
(1,731)
|
|
(3,398)
|
Long-term debt
|
|
(133)
|
|
(75)
|
|
(208)
|
|
10
|
|
(1)
|
|
9
|
Total borrowed funds
|
|
(700)
|
|
1,451
|
|
751
|
|
(1,657)
|
|
(1,732)
|
|
(3,389)
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
(5,555)
|
|
(494)
|
|
(6,049)
|
|
(5,636)
|
|
4,813
|
|
(823)
|
Net interest income (1)
|
|
$ (892)
|
|
$ (4,211)
|
|
$ (5,103)
|
|
$ (6,807)
|
|
$ 7,363
|
|
$ 556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Not tax equivalent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CREDIT QUALITY
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 156,791
|
|
$ 158,831
|
|
$ 156,185
|
|
$ 144,274
|
|
$ 141,433
|
Provision for credit losses
|
9,141
|
|
9,705
|
|
9,930
|
|
16,157
|
|
13,419
|
Gross charge-offs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
8,178
|
|
4,333
|
|
5,471
|
|
2,149
|
|
2,695
|
Lease financing
|
1,454
|
|
2,831
|
|
368
|
|
190
|
|
3
|
Construction real estate
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
0
|
|
5,051
|
|
261
|
|
2
|
|
5,319
|
Residential real estate
|
0
|
|
12
|
|
60
|
|
6
|
|
65
|
Home equity
|
86
|
|
210
|
|
90
|
|
122
|
|
25
|
Installment
|
1,321
|
|
1,680
|
|
1,510
|
|
2,034
|
|
2,236
|
Credit card
|
474
|
|
492
|
|
768
|
|
532
|
|
794
|
Total gross charge-offs
|
11,513
|
|
14,609
|
|
8,528
|
|
5,035
|
|
11,137
|
Recoveries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
195
|
|
1,779
|
|
434
|
|
236
|
|
162
|
Lease financing
|
29
|
|
17
|
|
11
|
|
1
|
|
59
|
Construction real estate
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
24
|
|
19
|
|
25
|
|
137
|
|
38
|
Residential real estate
|
24
|
|
23
|
|
22
|
|
37
|
|
24
|
Home equity
|
144
|
|
222
|
|
240
|
|
118
|
|
80
|
Installment
|
563
|
|
499
|
|
421
|
|
219
|
|
145
|
Credit card
|
84
|
|
305
|
|
91
|
|
41
|
|
51
|
Total recoveries
|
1,063
|
|
2,864
|
|
1,244
|
|
789
|
|
559
|
Total net charge-offs
|
10,450
|
|
11,745
|
|
7,284
|
|
4,246
|
|
10,578
|
Ending allowance for credit losses
|
$ 155,482
|
|
$ 156,791
|
|
$ 158,831
|
|
$ 156,185
|
|
$ 144,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
0.85 %
|
|
0.27 %
|
|
0.54 %
|
|
0.21 %
|
|
0.29 %
|
Lease financing
|
0.99 %
|
|
1.91 %
|
|
0.26 %
|
|
0.15 %
|
|
(0.05) %
|
Construction real estate
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
Commercial real estate
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.49 %
|
|
0.02 %
|
|
(0.01) %
|
|
0.52 %
|
Residential real estate
|
(0.01) %
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.01 %
|
|
(0.01) %
|
|
0.01 %
|
Home equity
|
(0.03) %
|
|
(0.01) %
|
|
(0.07) %
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
(0.03) %
|
Installment
|
2.42 %
|
|
3.43 %
|
|
3.03 %
|
|
4.81 %
|
|
5.33 %
|
Credit card
|
2.40 %
|
|
1.13 %
|
|
4.13 %
|
|
2.94 %
|
|
4.59 %
|
Total net charge-offs
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.40 %
|
|
0.25 %
|
|
0.15 %
|
|
0.38 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMPONENTS OF NONACCRUAL LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 7,649
|
|
$ 6,641
|
|
$ 10,703
|
|
$ 17,665
|
|
$ 14,532
|
Lease financing
|
6,487
|
|
6,227
|
|
11,632
|
|
5,374
|
|
3,794
|
Construction real estate
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Commercial real estate
|
25,736
|
|
32,303
|
|
23,608
|
|
22,942
|
|
23,055
|
Residential real estate
|
16,044
|
|
16,700
|
|
14,596
|
|
12,715
|
|
12,836
|
Home equity
|
2,920
|
|
3,418
|
|
4,074
|
|
3,295
|
|
4,036
|
Installment
|
719
|
|
684
|
|
826
|
|
682
|
|
984
|
Total nonaccrual loans
|
59,555
|
|
65,973
|
|
65,439
|
|
62,673
|
|
59,237
|
Other real estate owned (OREO)
|
213
|
|
64
|
|
30
|
|
30
|
|
161
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
59,768
|
|
66,037
|
|
65,469
|
|
62,703
|
|
59,398
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
228
|
|
361
|
|
463
|
|
1,573
|
|
820
|
Total underperforming assets
|
$ 59,996
|
|
$ 66,398
|
|
$ 65,932
|
|
$ 64,276
|
|
$ 60,218
|
Total classified assets
|
$ 213,351
|
|
$ 224,084
|
|
$ 206,194
|
|
$ 195,277
|
|
$ 162,348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
261.07 %
|
|
237.66 %
|
|
242.72 %
|
|
249.21 %
|
|
243.55 %
|
Total ending loans
|
1.33 %
|
|
1.33 %
|
|
1.37 %
|
|
1.36 %
|
|
1.29 %
|
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|
0.51 %
|
|
0.56 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
|
0.54 %
|
|
0.53 %
|
Nonperforming assets to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending loans, plus OREO
|
0.51 %
|
|
0.56 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
|
0.54 %
|
|
0.53 %
|
Total assets
|
0.32 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.36 %
|
|
0.35 %
|
|
0.34 %
|
Classified assets to total assets
|
1.16 %
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
1.14 %
|
|
1.07 %
|
|
0.92 %
|
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
|
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
Sep. 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
$ 29.04
|
|
$ 30.34
|
|
$ 28.09
|
|
$ 23.78
|
|
$ 23.68
|
Low
|
$ 24.25
|
|
$ 23.98
|
|
$ 21.70
|
|
$ 20.79
|
|
$ 21.04
|
Close
|
$ 24.98
|
|
$ 26.88
|
|
$ 25.23
|
|
$ 22.22
|
|
$ 22.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average shares outstanding - basic
|
94,645,787
|
|
94,486,838
|
|
94,473,666
|
|
94,438,235
|
|
94,218,067
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
95,524,262
|
|
95,487,564
|
|
95,479,510
|
|
95,470,093
|
|
95,183,998
|
Ending shares outstanding
|
95,730,353
|
|
95,494,840
|
|
95,486,317
|
|
95,486,010
|
|
95,473,595
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,501,235
|
|
$ 2,438,041
|
|
$ 2,450,438
|
|
$ 2,326,439
|
|
$ 2,287,003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGULATORY CAPITAL
|
Preliminary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
$ 1,724,134
|
|
$ 1,709,422
|
|
$ 1,661,759
|
|
$ 1,626,345
|
|
$ 1,582,113
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
12.29 %
|
|
12.16 %
|
|
12.04 %
|
|
11.78 %
|
|
11.67 %
|
Tier 1 capital
|
$ 1,769,357
|
|
$ 1,754,584
|
|
$ 1,706,796
|
|
$ 1,671,258
|
|
$ 1,626,899
|
Tier 1 ratio
|
12.61 %
|
|
12.48 %
|
|
12.37 %
|
|
12.11 %
|
|
12.00 %
|
Total capital
|
$ 2,090,211
|
|
$ 2,057,877
|
|
$ 2,012,349
|
|
$ 1,997,378
|
|
$ 1,940,762
|
Total capital ratio
|
14.90 %
|
|
14.64 %
|
|
14.58 %
|
|
14.47 %
|
|
14.31 %
|
Total capital in excess of minimum requirement
|
$ 617,347
|
|
$ 581,659
|
|
$ 563,273
|
|
$ 548,037
|
|
$ 516,704
|
Total risk-weighted assets
|
$ 14,027,274
|
|
$ 14,059,215
|
|
$ 13,800,728
|
|
$ 13,803,249
|
|
$ 13,562,455
|
Leverage ratio
|
10.01 %
|
|
9.98 %
|
|
9.93 %
|
|
9.73 %
|
|
9.75 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets
|
13.55 %
|
|
13.13 %
|
|
13.50 %
|
|
12.81 %
|
|
12.99 %
|
Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)
|
8.16 %
|
|
7.73 %
|
|
7.98 %
|
|
7.23 %
|
|
7.23 %
|
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|
13.38 %
|
|
13.36 %
|
|
13.28 %
|
|
12.87 %
|
|
13.09 %
|
Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)
|
7.94 %
|
|
7.87 %
|
|
7.64 %
|
|
7.15 %
|
|
7.25 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares repurchased
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
Average share repurchase price
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Total cost of shares repurchased
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
|
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A = Not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
