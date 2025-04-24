First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Earnings per diluted share of $0.54; $0.63 on an adjusted(1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.13%; 1.33% on an adjusted(1) basis

Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 3.88%

Noninterest income of $51.1 million ; $61.0 million on an adjusted(1) basis

Noninterest expenses $128.1 million; $126.6 million on an adjusted(1) basis; 3% decline

Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner for outstanding associate engagement Second consecutive "Outstanding" CRA rating

CINCINNATI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC ) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $51.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $64.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2025 was 1.13% while return on average tangible common equity was 15.16%(1). These compare to return on average assets of 1.41% and return on average tangible common equity of 19.08%(1) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

First quarter 2025 highlights include:



Robust net interest margin of 3.84%, or 3.88% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1)



6 bp decline from fourth quarter, in line with expectations 12 bp decline in cost of deposits and 18 bp decline in asset yields



Noninterest income of $51.1 million, or $61.0 million as adjusted(1)



Adjustments include $9.9 million loss on sales of investment securities



Sold $164.9 million of securities during the quarter; expected earnback of 2.3 years



Record wealth management income Strong results from leasing business



Noninterest expenses of $128.1 million, or $126.6 million as adjusted(1); 3.3% decrease from linked quarter



First quarter adjustments(1) include $0.5 million of efficiency related costs and $1.0 million of other costs not expected to recur such as tax credit investment write-downs and severance costs



Decline from linked quarter driven by decreased incentive compensation and lower fraud losses Efficiency ratio of 63.9%; 60.2% as adjusted(1)



Stable loan balances during the quarter



Loan balances decreased $37.6 million compared to the linked quarter



Payoffs in Commercial and ICRE lines of business, as well as seasonal production declines, offset modest increases in other portfolios Average loan balances increased 1.5% on an annualized basis compared to linked quarter



Modest seasonal average deposit decline in the first quarter, as expected



Average deposits decreased $99.0 million, or 2.8% on an annualized basis



Decline driven by non-interest bearing deposits, brokered deposits and public funds Excluding brokered deposits, total average deposits increased $62.8 million over linked quarter

____________________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.



Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $171.9 million; Total quarterly provision expense of $8.7 million



Loans and leases - ACL of $155.5 million; ratio to total loans of 1.33%; flat compared to prior quarter



Unfunded Commitments - ACL of $16.4 million



Provision expense driven by net charge offs



Nonperforming assets decreased 4 bps to 0.32% of total assets Annualized net charge-offs were 36 bps of total loans; 4 bp decline from linked quarter



Capital ratios stable and strong



Total capital ratio increased 26 bps to 14.90%



Tier 1 common equity increased 13 bps to 12.29%



Tangible common equity of 8.16%(1); 9.62%(1) excluding impact from AOCI Tangible book value per share of $14.80(1); 4.6% increase from linked quarter

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the first quarter results, "We had another solid quarter, and I am pleased with our performance. Adjusted(1) earnings per share were $0.63, with an adjusted(1) return on assets of 1.33% and an adjusted(1) return on tangible common equity of 17.8%. Our net interest margin remains strong, but declined slightly for the quarter as the decline in loan yields outpaced the decrease in deposit costs. Given current short-term interest rates, we expect the margin to expand in the near-term."

Mr. Brown continued, "Loan balances were stable during the quarter. First quarter loan production was seasonally lower. This combined with the workout of several C&I credits and accelerated payoff pressure in the ICRE portfolio to impact loan growth for the period. We expect a modest level of growth in the second quarter as loan pipelines in our Consumer, C&I, and ICRE business lines are very healthy, however elevated prepayments in ICRE are expected to continue."

Mr. Brown commented on fee income and expenses, "Adjusted(1) fee income was in line with our expectations at $61 million, representing a decline from the linked quarter due to seasonal fluctuations and less foreign exchange income, which offset another record quarter from our Wealth Management business. We expect seasonal rebounds in the second quarter and a healthy increase in fee income overall. We were very pleased with our expense management during the quarter, as adjusted(1) noninterest expenses declined by 3.3% due to a decrease in incentive compensation and lower fraud losses. Our efficiency efforts are ongoing, and, excluding the acquisition of Agile in the first quarter of last year, have resulted in a 7% reduction in FTE. We remain diligent in managing our expenses and expect additional benefits from our optimization efforts in the coming periods."

Mr. Brown commented on asset quality and capital, "We were pleased with improvements in our asset quality metrics for the first quarter. Net charge-offs declined 4 bps from the linked quarter, while nonperforming assets declined by 9.5%. In the near-term, we expect asset quality to continue to improve. With respect to tariffs, we do not yet know their impact, and remain in close contact with our clients to assist them through any uncertainty. Capital ratios are strong and continued to grow in the first quarter. All regulatory ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums and our tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.2%. Tangible book value per share increased to $14.80, representing a 5% increase from the linked quarter and 18% over the last year. We are focused on growing our tangible book value and are pleased that in the last three years, tangible book value per share has increased by 35%."

Mr. Brown concluded, "I also want to mention how proud I am of two other first quarter events. First Financial has been selected for the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award for associate engagement. This distinction is earned by less than 3% of the thousands of companies that Gallup partners with worldwide. Engagement is a core part of our strategy and I want to acknowledge and thank our associates who work tirelessly to drive associate engagement, which directly leads to highly satisfied clients and increased shareholder value. Additionally, we have received another "Outstanding" Community Reinvestment Act rating from the Federal Reserve. This rating reflects our commitment to our communities, which is the foundation of our strategic plan. I am proud of our strength in service, investments, and lending, particularly to low and moderate income areas of our footprint.

In closing, while there is much uncertainty regarding the outlook for the economy, I believe we are well positioned to manage through any turbulence. We have very robust capital levels, strong and improving asset quality, diverse revenue streams, well-managed expenses, strong liquidity and industry leading profitability. I am very pleased with our start to the year and look forward to growing and serving clients in this challenging environment."

Full detail of the Company's first quarter 2025 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

