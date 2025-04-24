Universal Logistics Holdings Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Declares Dividend
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
Date:
|
Friday, April 25, 2025
|
Call Toll Free:
|
(800) 836-8184
|
International Dial-in:
|
+1 (646) 357-8785
About Universal:
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands. We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including value-added, dedicated, intermodal and trucking services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.
Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
|
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
|
March 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Truckload services
|
|
$
|
37,778
|
|
|
$
|
42,030
|
|
Brokerage services
|
|
|
20,265
|
|
|
|
59,614
|
|
Intermodal services
|
|
|
68,455
|
|
|
|
76,715
|
|
Dedicated services
|
|
|
85,007
|
|
|
|
88,316
|
|
Value-added services
|
|
|
170,885
|
|
|
|
225,232
|
|
Total operating revenues
|
|
|
382,390
|
|
|
|
491,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchased transportation and equipment rent
|
|
|
79,743
|
|
|
|
124,633
|
|
Direct personnel and related benefits
|
|
|
164,501
|
|
|
|
140,805
|
|
Operating supplies and expenses
|
|
|
51,328
|
|
|
|
92,824
|
|
Commission expense
|
|
|
4,255
|
|
|
|
6,610
|
|
Occupancy expense
|
|
|
11,253
|
|
|
|
10,568
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
13,177
|
|
|
|
13,507
|
|
Insurance and claims
|
|
|
6,965
|
|
|
|
7,167
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
35,488
|
|
|
|
20,701
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
366,710
|
|
|
|
416,815
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
15,680
|
|
|
|
75,092
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(8,224)
|
|
|
|
(6,079)
|
|
Other non-operating income
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
|
1,104
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
8,034
|
|
|
|
70,117
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
2,020
|
|
|
|
17,660
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6,014
|
|
|
$
|
52,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
1.99
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
1.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
26,320
|
|
|
|
26,307
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
26,346
|
|
|
|
26,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends declared per common share:
|
|
$
|
0.105
|
|
|
$
|
0.105
|
|
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
20,602
|
|
|
$
|
19,351
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
|
11,989
|
|
|
|
11,590
|
|
Accounts receivable - net
|
|
|
259,188
|
|
|
|
293,646
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
97,314
|
|
|
|
85,226
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
389,093
|
|
|
|
409,813
|
|
Property and equipment - net
|
|
|
763,849
|
|
|
|
742,366
|
|
Other long-term assets - net
|
|
|
647,263
|
|
|
|
634,658
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,800,205
|
|
|
$
|
1,786,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt
|
|
$
|
237,265
|
|
|
$
|
215,756
|
|
Debt - net
|
|
|
736,734
|
|
|
|
759,085
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
179,804
|
|
|
|
164,973
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,153,803
|
|
|
|
1,139,814
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
646,402
|
|
|
|
647,023
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,800,205
|
|
|
$
|
1,786,837
|
|
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Summary of Operating Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
|
March 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Contract Logistics Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average number of value-added direct employees
|
|
|
7,250
|
|
|
|
5,480
|
|
Average number of value-added full-time equivalents
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
199
|
|
Number of active value-added programs
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intermodal Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of loads (a)
|
|
|
101,470
|
|
|
|
105,037
|
|
Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges (a)
|
|
$
|
517
|
|
|
$
|
566
|
|
Average number of tractors
|
|
|
1,401
|
|
|
|
1,687
|
|
Number of depots
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trucking Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of loads
|
|
|
28,622
|
|
|
|
41,691
|
|
Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges
|
|
$
|
1,874
|
|
|
$
|
1,508
|
|
Average length of haul
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
401
|
|
Average number of tractors
|
|
|
633
|
|
|
|
815
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our intermodal segment and improve the comparability to our peer companies.
|
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
|
March 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Operating Revenues by Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract logistics
|
|
$
|
255,892
|
|
|
$
|
313,548
|
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
70,697
|
|
|
|
78,363
|
|
Trucking
|
|
|
55,582
|
|
|
|
69,655
|
|
Other
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
30,341
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
382,390
|
|
|
$
|
491,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from Operations by Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contract logistics
|
|
$
|
23,859
|
|
|
$
|
81,466
|
|
Intermodal
|
|
|
(10,709)
|
|
|
|
(8,292)
|
|
Trucking
|
|
|
2,190
|
|
|
|
3,669
|
|
Other
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
|
(1,751)
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
15,680
|
|
|
$
|
75,092
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.
In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
|
March 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
( in thousands)
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6,014
|
|
|
$
|
52,457
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
2,020
|
|
|
|
17,660
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
8,224
|
|
|
|
6,079
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
29,989
|
|
|
|
15,902
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
5,499
|
|
|
|
4,799
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
51,746
|
|
|
$
|
96,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin (a)
|
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
|
(a)
|
EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.
We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.
EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:
-
EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;
Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.
