Federated Hermes, Inc. Reports Record Assets Under Management With First Quarter 2025 Earnings


2025-04-24 04:32:50
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • Total assets under management reach a record $839.8 billion
  • Money market assets reach a record $637.1 billion
  • Q1 2025 earnings per diluted share of $1.25
  • Quarterly dividend increased by 9.7% to $0.34 per share

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI ), a global leader in active investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.25 for Q1 2025, compared to $0.89 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $101.1 million for Q1 2025, compared to $75.0 million for Q1 2024. Federated Hermes' Q1 2025 results include a $12.9 million decrease in Other operating expense, or $0.15 per diluted share, resulting from a value-added tax (VAT) refund received as part of amended VAT filings in the U.K.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $839.8 billion at March 31, 2025, up $61.1 billion or 8% from $778.7 billion at March 31, 2024 and up $10.2 billion or 1% from $829.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2024. Total average managed assets for Q1 2025 were $843.2 billion, up $66.7 billion or 9% from $776.5 billion reported for Q1 2024 and up $38.8 billion or 5% from $804.4 billion for Q4 2024.

"For the 10th consecutive quarter, Federated Hermes reached record assets under management," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Our money market funds and separate accounts continued to see strong inflows as investors sought a haven from market volatility and benefited from the yield advantage generally offered by money market products over bank deposit accounts and some securities in the direct market during the first quarter 2025. We also saw strong demand for a range of our MDT products, including the MDT Market Neutral Fund, which seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation while limiting exposure to general stock market risk. Our MDT strategies historically have offered the opportunity for outperformance driven by a systematic, repeatable process that evaluates companies according to fundamental and technical factors."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share, which was an increase of $0.03 or 9.7% from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2025. During Q1 2025, Federated Hermes purchased 3,057,542 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $120.1 million.

Equity assets were $80.9 billion at March 31, 2025, up $0.7 billion or 1% from $80.2 billion at March 31, 2024 and up $1.5 billion or 2% from $79.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2024. Top-selling equity funds during Q1 2025 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Collective Investment Fund, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $99.5 billion at March 31, 2025, up $3.2 billion or 3% from $96.3 billion at March 31, 2024 and up $1.4 billion or 1% from $98.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2024. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q1 2025 on a net basis were

Federated Hermes Government Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Municipal Ultrashort Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Ultrashort Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $19.4 billion at March 31, 2025, down $1.1 billion or 5% from $20.5 billion at March 31, 2024 and up $0.5 billion or 3% from $18.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2024.

Money market assets were a record $637.1 billion at March 31, 2025, up $58.3 billion or 10% from $578.8 billion at March 31, 2024 and up $6.8 billion or 1% from $630.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2024. Money market fund assets were a record $464.9 billion at March 31, 2025, up $47.8 billion or 11% from $417.1 billion at March 31, 2024 and up $3.2 billion or 1% from $461.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2024.

Financial Summary

Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

Revenue increased $27.2 million or 7% primarily due to an increase in revenue resulting from higher average money market assets, an increase in performance fees and an increase in carried interest, including an increase of $1.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is largely offset in compensation expense.

During Q1 2025, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from money market assets, 46% from long-term assets (28% from equity, 12% from fixed-income, and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $6.0 million or 2% primarily due to a $20.0 million decrease in Other expense resulting from a VAT refund received related to amended VAT filings in the U.K. and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by a $6.7 million increase in compensation and related expense related to higher incentive compensation and a $4.2 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $1.2 million primarily due to a smaller increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2025 compared to the increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2024.

Q1 2025 vs. Q4 2024

Revenue decreased $1.1 million primarily due to a decrease in revenue because there were two fewer days in Q1 2025 than in Q4 2024 and a decrease resulting from the lower average total and mix of equity assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets.

Operating expenses decreased $22.5 million or 7% primarily due to a $24.1 million decrease in Other expense resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and the VAT refund received.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $2.4 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2025 as compared to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q4 2024.

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, April 25, 2025. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 25, 2025. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 52300. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes/us for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active investment management, with $839.8 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers, the top 8% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers2 in the industry. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes/us .

###

1) As of March 31, 2025.
2) Morningstar, March 31, 2025. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Cautionary statements
 Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investment strategies and uses, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and asset mix constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)






Quarter Ended

%
Change
Q1 2024
to Q1
2025


Quarter Ended

%
Change
Q4 2024
to Q1
2025


March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024


Dec. 31, 2024

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net

$ 287,460

$ 264,294

9 %

$ 288,329

0 %

Administrative service fees, net-affiliates

101,109

94,786

7

99,711

1

Other service fees, net

34,971

37,291

(6)

36,643

(5)

Total Revenue

423,540

396,371

7

424,683

0







Operating Expenses







Compensation and related

143,270

136,546

5

137,165

4

Distribution

99,085

94,894

4

98,070

1

Systems and communications

24,226

21,823

11

23,843

2

Professional service fees

18,548

18,352

1

20,307

(9)

Office and occupancy

9,952

9,969

0

10,328

(4)

Advertising and promotional

4,576

4,306

6

7,785

(41)

Travel and related

3,553

3,273

9

4,058

(12)

Intangible asset related

3,196

3,235

(1)

3,230

(1)

Other

(14,638)

5,392

(371)

9,470

(255)

Total Operating Expenses

291,768

297,790

(2)

314,256

(7)

Operating Income

131,772

98,581

34

110,427

19







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net

7,475

8,483

(12)

5,037

48

Debt expense

(3,179)

(3,149)

1

(3,187)

0

Other, net

(27)

103

(126)

54

(150)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

4,269

5,437

(21)

1,904

124

Income before income taxes

136,041

104,018

31

112,331

21

Income tax provision

32,165

29,008

11

28,477

13

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

103,876

75,010

38

83,854

24

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

2,742

(23)

NM

(862)

418

Net Income

$ 101,134

$ 75,033

35 %

$ 84,716

19 %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







Basic and diluted

$ 1.25

$ 0.89

40 %

$ 1.04

20 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic

77,541

80,709

78,300

Diluted

77,542

80,710

78,300

Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.31

$ 0.28

$ 0.31


1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $4.5 million, $3.4 million and $3.6 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and Dec. 31, 2024, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

March 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Assets



Cash and other investments

$ 541,826

$ 641,042

Other current assets

136,748

140,310

Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,138,833

1,132,699

Other long-term assets

184,646

170,633

Total Assets

$ 2,002,053

$ 2,084,684



Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities

$ 222,993

$ 289,193

Long-term debt

348,171

348,106

Other long-term liabilities

287,557

296,665

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

67,190

55,514

Equity excluding treasury stock

1,817,720

1,728,044

Treasury stock

(741,578)

(632,838)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$ 2,002,053

$ 2,084,684

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


March 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Equity




Beginning assets

$ 79,423

$ 83,609

$ 79,291

Sales1

7,412

4,868

3,915

Redemptions1

(5,993)

(7,388)

(7,351)

Net sales (redemptions)1

1,419

(2,520)

(3,436)

Net exchanges

(114)

(39)

5

Impact of foreign exchange2

754

(1,313)

(567)

Market gains and (losses)3

(569)

(314)

4,864

Ending assets

$ 80,913

$ 79,423

$ 80,157




Fixed Income




Beginning assets

$ 98,059

$ 100,171

$ 94,920

Sales1

5,944

6,400

6,583

Redemptions1

(6,288)

(7,345)

(5,395)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(344)

(945)

1,188

Net exchanges

101

35

(7)

Impact of foreign exchange2

85

(160)

(71)

Market gains and (losses)3

1,585

(1,042)

295

Ending assets

$ 99,486

$ 98,059

$ 96,325




Alternative/Private Markets




Beginning assets

$ 18,864

$ 20,683

$ 20,551

Sales1

1,085

618

761

Redemptions1

(1,024)

(1,487)

(740)

Net sales (redemptions)1

61

(869)

21

Net exchanges

1

(1)

2

Impact of foreign exchange2

532

(1,188)

(226)

Market gains and (losses)3

(32)

239

117

Ending assets

$ 19,426

$ 18,864

$ 20,465




Multi-asset




Beginning assets

$ 2,883

$ 2,958

$ 2,867

Sales1

63

45

44

Redemptions1

(105)

(97)

(112)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(42)

(52)

(68)

Net exchanges

2

8

0

Market gains and (losses)3

(17)

(31)

129

Ending assets

$ 2,826

$ 2,883

$ 2,928




Total Long-term Assets




Beginning assets

$ 199,229

$ 207,421

$ 197,629

Sales1

14,504

11,931

11,303

Redemptions1

(13,410)

(16,317)

(13,598)

Net sales (redemptions)1

1,094

(4,386)

(2,295)

Net exchanges

(10)

3

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

1,371

(2,661)

(864)

Market gains and (losses)3

967

(1,148)

5,405

Ending assets

$ 202,651

$ 199,229

$ 199,875


1)

For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)



Quarter Ended


March 31, 2025


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds.

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$ 43,752

$ 35,671

$ 45,550

$ 52,509

$ 11,501

$ 7,363

$ 2,764

$ 119

$ 103,567

$ 95,662

Sales

4,715

2,697

3,445

2,499

1,056

29

63

0

9,279

5,225

Redemptions

(3,643)

(2,350)

(4,069)

(2,219)

(950)

(74)

(101)

(4)

(8,763)

(4,647)

Net sales (redemptions)

1,072

347

(624)

280

106

(45)

(38)

(4)

516

578

Net exchanges

(107)

(7)

104

(3)

1

0

2

0

0

(10)

Impact of foreign exchange2

338

416

46

39

301

231

0

0

685

686

Market gains and (losses)3

(1,145)

576

724

861

(30)

(2)

(28)

11

(479)

1,446

Ending assets

$ 43,910

$ 37,003

$ 45,800

$ 53,686

$ 11,879

$ 7,547

$ 2,700

$ 126

$ 104,289

$ 98,362


1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


March 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

Total Fund Assets




Beginning assets

$ 103,567

$ 106,799

$ 101,530

Sales

9,279

7,704

7,166

Redemptions

(8,763)

(8,392)

(8,230)

Net sales (redemptions)

516

(688)

(1,064)

Net exchanges

0

4

2

Impact of foreign exchange1

685

(1,372)

(420)

Market gains and (losses)2

(479)

(1,176)

3,095

Ending assets

$ 104,289

$ 103,567

$ 103,143




Total Separate Account Assets3




Beginning assets

$ 95,662

$ 100,622

$ 96,099

Sales4

5,225

4,227

4,137

Redemptions4

(4,647)

(7,925)

(5,368)

Net sales (redemptions)4

578

(3,698)

(1,231)

Net exchanges

(10)

(1)

(2)

Impact of foreign exchange1

686

(1,289)

(444)

Market gains and (losses)2

1,446

28

2,310

Ending assets

$ 98,362

$ 95,662

$ 96,732




Total Long-term Assets3




Beginning assets

$ 199,229

$ 207,421

$ 197,629

Sales4

14,504

11,931

11,303

Redemptions4

(13,410)

(16,317)

(13,598)

Net sales (redemptions)4

1,094

(4,386)

(2,295)

Net exchanges

(10)

3

0

Impact of foreign exchange1

1,371

(2,661)

(864)

Market gains and (losses)2

967

(1,148)

5,405

Ending assets

$ 202,651

$ 199,229

$ 199,875


1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets


(in millions)

March 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

By Asset Class






Equity

$ 80,913

$ 79,423

$ 83,609

$ 77,851

$ 80,157

Fixed-income

99,486

98,059

100,171

95,294

96,325

Alternative / private markets

19,426

18,864

20,683

20,061

20,465

Multi-asset

2,826

2,883

2,958

2,876

2,928

Total long-term assets

202,651

199,229

207,421

196,082

199,875

Money market

637,122

630,349

593,030

586,647

578,811

Total Managed Assets

$ 839,773

$ 829,578

$ 800,451

$ 782,729

$ 778,686






By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$ 43,910

$ 43,752

$ 45,391

$ 42,404

$ 43,415

Fixed-income

45,800

45,550

46,027

43,842

44,481

Alternative / private markets

11,879

11,501

12,558

12,258

12,458

Multi-asset

2,700

2,764

2,823

2,743

2,789

Total long-term assets

104,289

103,567

106,799

101,247

103,143

Money market

464,912

461,720

440,397

425,627

417,102

Total Fund Assets

$ 569,201

$ 565,287

$ 547,196

$ 526,874

$ 520,245

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$ 37,003

$ 35,671

$ 38,218

$ 35,447

$ 36,742

Fixed-income

53,686

52,509

54,144

51,452

51,844

Alternative / private markets

7,547

7,363

8,125

7,803

8,007

Multi-asset

126

119

135

133

139

Total long-term assets

98,362

95,662

100,622

94,835

96,732

Money market

172,210

168,629

152,633

161,020

161,709

Total Separate Account Assets

$ 270,572

$ 264,291

$ 253,255

$ 255,855

$ 258,441

Total Managed Assets

$ 839,773

$ 829,578

$ 800,451

$ 782,729

$ 778,686




Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

March 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Sept. 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

By Asset Class






Equity

$ 82,105

$ 82,247

$ 80,220

$ 78,137

$ 78,969

Fixed-income

99,360

98,254

97,563

95,484

95,791

Alternative / private markets

19,012

19,754

20,455

20,306

20,485

Multi-asset

2,900

2,934

2,910

2,889

2,874

Total long-term assets

203,377

203,189

201,148

196,816

198,119

Money market

639,827

601,169

592,304

582,758

578,383

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 843,204

$ 804,358

$ 793,452

$ 779,574

$ 776,502






By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$ 45,260

$ 45,261

$ 43,632

$ 42,274

$ 42,355

Fixed-income

45,715

45,654

44,977

43,910

43,857

Alternative / private markets

11,610

12,010

12,451

12,331

12,377

Multi-asset

2,774

2,811

2,775

2,737

2,739

Total long-term assets

105,359

105,736

103,835

101,252

101,328

Money market

463,727

445,775

436,418

419,999

414,902

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 569,086

$ 551,511

$ 540,253

$ 521,251

$ 516,230

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$ 36,845

$ 36,986

$ 36,588

$ 35,863

$ 36,614

Fixed-income

53,645

52,600

52,586

51,574

51,934

Alternative / private markets

7,402

7,744

8,004

7,975

8,108

Multi-asset

126

123

135

152

135

Total long-term assets

98,018

97,453

97,313

95,564

96,791

Money market

176,100

155,394

155,886

162,759

163,481

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 274,118

$ 252,847

$ 253,199

$ 258,323

$ 260,272

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 843,204

$ 804,358

$ 793,452

$ 779,574

$ 776,502

