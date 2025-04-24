Federated Hermes, Inc. Reports Record Assets Under Management With First Quarter 2025 Earnings



Total assets under management reach a record $839.8 billion

Money market assets reach a record $637.1 billion

Q1 2025 earnings per diluted share of $1.25 Quarterly dividend increased by 9.7% to $0.34 per share

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI ), a global leader in active investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.25 for Q1 2025, compared to $0.89 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $101.1 million for Q1 2025, compared to $75.0 million for Q1 2024. Federated Hermes' Q1 2025 results include a $12.9 million decrease in Other operating expense, or $0.15 per diluted share, resulting from a value-added tax (VAT) refund received as part of amended VAT filings in the U.K.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $839.8 billion at March 31, 2025, up $61.1 billion or 8% from $778.7 billion at March 31, 2024 and up $10.2 billion or 1% from $829.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2024. Total average managed assets for Q1 2025 were $843.2 billion, up $66.7 billion or 9% from $776.5 billion reported for Q1 2024 and up $38.8 billion or 5% from $804.4 billion for Q4 2024.

"For the 10th consecutive quarter, Federated Hermes reached record assets under management," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Our money market funds and separate accounts continued to see strong inflows as investors sought a haven from market volatility and benefited from the yield advantage generally offered by money market products over bank deposit accounts and some securities in the direct market during the first quarter 2025. We also saw strong demand for a range of our MDT products, including the MDT Market Neutral Fund, which seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation while limiting exposure to general stock market risk. Our MDT strategies historically have offered the opportunity for outperformance driven by a systematic, repeatable process that evaluates companies according to fundamental and technical factors."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share, which was an increase of $0.03 or 9.7% from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2025. During Q1 2025, Federated Hermes purchased 3,057,542 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $120.1 million.

Equity assets were $80.9 billion at March 31, 2025, up $0.7 billion or 1% from $80.2 billion at March 31, 2024 and up $1.5 billion or 2% from $79.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2024. Top-selling equity funds during Q1 2025 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Collective Investment Fund, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $99.5 billion at March 31, 2025, up $3.2 billion or 3% from $96.3 billion at March 31, 2024 and up $1.4 billion or 1% from $98.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2024. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q1 2025 on a net basis were

Federated Hermes Government Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Municipal Ultrashort Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Ultrashort Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $19.4 billion at March 31, 2025, down $1.1 billion or 5% from $20.5 billion at March 31, 2024 and up $0.5 billion or 3% from $18.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2024.

Money market assets were a record $637.1 billion at March 31, 2025, up $58.3 billion or 10% from $578.8 billion at March 31, 2024 and up $6.8 billion or 1% from $630.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2024. Money market fund assets were a record $464.9 billion at March 31, 2025, up $47.8 billion or 11% from $417.1 billion at March 31, 2024 and up $3.2 billion or 1% from $461.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2024.

Financial Summary

Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

Revenue increased $27.2 million or 7% primarily due to an increase in revenue resulting from higher average money market assets, an increase in performance fees and an increase in carried interest, including an increase of $1.5 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is largely offset in compensation expense.

During Q1 2025, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from money market assets, 46% from long-term assets (28% from equity, 12% from fixed-income, and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $6.0 million or 2% primarily due to a $20.0 million decrease in Other expense resulting from a VAT refund received related to amended VAT filings in the U.K. and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by a $6.7 million increase in compensation and related expense related to higher incentive compensation and a $4.2 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $1.2 million primarily due to a smaller increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2025 compared to the increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2024.

Q1 2025 vs. Q4 2024

Revenue decreased $1.1 million primarily due to a decrease in revenue because there were two fewer days in Q1 2025 than in Q4 2024 and a decrease resulting from the lower average total and mix of equity assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets.

Operating expenses decreased $22.5 million or 7% primarily due to a $24.1 million decrease in Other expense resulting from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and the VAT refund received.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $2.4 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2025 as compared to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q4 2024.

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, April 25, 2025. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 25, 2025. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 52300. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes/us for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active investment management, with $839.8 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers, the top 8% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers2 in the industry. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes/us .

1) As of March 31, 2025.

2) Morningstar, March 31, 2025. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

